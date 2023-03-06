Compass Real Estate VP Alex F. Cohen Dies at 57

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Alex F. Cohen, a prominent commercial licensed real estate salesperson in Manhattan and vice president of Compass Real Estate who spent weekends with his family at their North Haven home, died on February 27 following a battle with liver cancer. He was 57.

Cohen regularly appeared in national and business media, including CNBC, Business Insider, NPR Marketplace, US News & World Report, USA Today, Huffington Post, and Crain’s NY Business and he was recently interviewed at the 2021 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Pop-up Shops. His clientele included major national companies such as Gucci, Canada Goose and CBS.

“People are saying, ‘We didn’t know about it,’ and I say, ‘We were too busy being happy,’” said Frederico Azevedo, Cohen’s partner of 10 years and founding CEO of Unlimited Earth Care, Inc., a Bridgehampton-based landscape design firm. “He knew it and I knew it, but we didn’t want something that would take our happiness away. … When we met, I asked him why he loved me and he told me, ‘Because life with you is like living on a vacation.’”

Born on October 21, 1966 in San Jose, Calif. to Stephen and Renee Cohen, Alex grew up in White Plains, graduated from Yale University with a bachelor of arts degree in history in 1988 and achieved his master’s degree in urban planning from Princeton University in 1994. He worked at Cushman & Wakefield and Core prior to joining Compass.

“Professionally, Alex was highly regarded by his colleagues for his deep knowledge, the creativity he brought to deals and his love for collaborating,” said Julian Berkeley, senior managing director at Compass.

Cohen was remembered as an innovative thinker, a leader in New York’s commercial real estate community and a kind, generous soul who supported many Out East charities. In his free time he loved to rollerblade, ride his bicycle and dote on his about-the-town French bulldog Louis. He enjoyed jazz, traveling, entertaining and being with his family.

Cohen was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother Renee, his partner Frederico, and their children Livia and Lorenzo. He was cremated ahead of private services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org