Food Scene: Grindstone Donut Beer, R.AIRE Paella Party & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sip and be transported to your favorite wine regions during sommelier Matt Murphy’s wine classes at North Fork Table & Inn. Upcoming classes will highlight the North Fork, classic Italian wines and chardonnay. All of the courses are offered for two to six guests, and costs starts at $140 per person with 48-hour advance booking. A curated cheeseboard is included.

Additionally, North Fork Table’s lead bartender, Jorge Paz, will teach a few courses on the art of the cocktail. Learn how to make gin classics with The Botanist, whiskey staples with Maker’s Mark and delicious mixed drinks with Mount Gay during Paz’s classes in the next few weeks. The prices are the same as the wine courses; email [email protected] or call the restaurant at 631-765-0177 to book your spot.

The first annual Trivia Brunch Fundraiser will be taking place at Peconic County Brewing Co. on Sunday, April 2 at 11:30 a.m. The morning of questions and answers will be a fun, albeit possibly frustrating, way to support the arts in the community, as a portion of the food and beverage sales will go to East End Arts. The suggested donation is $20 per person or $100 per team of up to six people. Your support helps East End Arts continue to offer a wide range of programming, from art courses and exhibitions to performances and collaborations. Prizes, such as brewery gift cards and apparel, will be awarded to the top-scoring teams. Enjoy Peconic County Brewing’s fantastic offerings while testing your mastery of random facts and useless information!

St. Patrick’s Day might’ve passed, but Rowdy Hall will serve their Irish specials one more time this Sunday in honor of the 61st annual Montauk Friends of Erin parade. The food specials, which include Irish potato soup, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, fish and chips and chocolate Guinness cake, will be available as a la carte items during lunch service and on a $35 two-course prix fixe menu for dinner. Imperial pints of Guinness (19 oz.) will be offered at the bar for $8 as well.

The collaboration that you didn’t know you wanted but now need has arrived: Kidd Squid Brewing Co. and Grindstone Coffee and Donuts, both located in Sag Harbor, have teamed up on a beverage, available in can form and as a tap at Kidd Squid. If you’ve ever wondered what doughnuts would taste like as a drink, here is your answer.

Corey Creek Tap Room in Cutchogue is hosting a raclette pop-up with Hamptons Raclette on Saturday, April 1 from noon–4 p.m. Guests may indulge in melty cheese poured over a warm pretzel and lush potatoes, accompanied by their favorite Corey Creek wines. The cost is $16–$18, including one pretzel and choice of cheese.

Did You Know?

The East End Food Institute will be packing it in for the season at the end of April. If you’re a foodie and you haven’t visited the popular Riverhead indoor farmers market yet, then take advantage of these last few Saturdays.

“We understand that the wellbeing of our community and environment is tied to the ways we produce and distribute food,” the market’s mission statement reads in part. “Through this understanding, we support those who cultivate the health of both, as they are the basis of our sustenance.”

The market boasts over 45 local vendors, including Sen Restaurant, Mattituck Mushrooms, Bonac Hot Sauce, Mecox Bay Dairy, Peconic River Herb Farm, Latham Farms, Jamesport Sourdough, Balsam Farm, Amber Waves Farm, übergeek and Loaves & Fishes.

Monday, March 27 is National Paella Day. R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays will be marking the occasion with their very own paella party, replete with a variety of authentic Spanish paella, a complimentary glass of sangria upon arrival, flamenco music from the Gypsy Strings and the option to add Spanish wine tastings to your ticket! The festivities will take place from 6–8 p.m. and cost is $45 per person. R.AIRE is also running a special called “Flatbread Thursdays” in the bar area from 4–6 p.m. A must-try dish is the zucchini, caramelized onion, goat cheese and spicy honey on flatbread!

If flatbread isn’t your thing, perhaps The Halyard’s Burger & Bourbon special on Thursday nights is more up your alley. Live music can also be enjoyed on Thursdays from 6–8:30 p.m. The Halyard is located at Sound View Greenport, sitting directly on the Long Island Sound.

Sel Rrose in Montauk (and Manhattan) is named after the female alter-ego of artist Marcel Duchamp, Rrose Sélavy. The restaurant will be offering half-off dinners on Wednesday nights to thank everyone who has been supporting them through the off-season. The rustic-yet-chic, late-night hangout specializes in craft cocktails, natural wines and fresh oysters. The menu features daily fresh East Coast oysters, a full raw bar and a selection of seasonal plates perfect for a small bite or a more substantial dinner.

Food Quote:

“Oh, I adore cooking. It makes me feel so mindless in a worthwhile way.” –Truman Capote, novelist