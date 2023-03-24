Holiday House Raises Money for Breast Cancer Research

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Holiday House, a NYC and Hamptons based organization, celebrated their inaugural Palm Beach Tabletop Event on Monday, February 27th at The Colony Hotel, to help raise critical funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Founder and breast cancer survivor, Iris Dankner, was joined at the exciting showcase by Honorary Chair Sarah Wetenhall, and Co-Chairs Jayne Chase, Campion Platt, and Andrea Stark. Over 250 guests walked throughout the gorgeous space admiring the cutting-edge décor and lifestyle concepts, while enjoying bites from The Colony Hotel Whispering Angel rose and Tito’s and SipSmith Gin cocktails.

“I am so thrilled that the Palm Beach community welcomed our tabletop event with open arms,” said Iris Dankner, Founder and breast cancer survivor. “We had a wonderful turnout, and we were able to raise money and awareness for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation!”

Founded by interior designer and breast cancer survivor Iris Dankner in 2008, Holiday House is an interior design showhouse in which top interior designers and lifestyle brands can showcase their talent. All proceeds from Holiday House events benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.