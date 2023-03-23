Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Montauk Surf Lodge Owner Sues Wellness Influencer Over Branding Disputes

The New York Post reports Marisa Hochberg, a wellness influencer, is being sued by Jayma Cardoso, the owner of the popular hotspot Montauk Surf Lodge, for allegedly damaging the brand of the owner’s hotel and bar by using her business names as she tried to lure high-profile clients away.

Problems with Surf Lodge and Hochberg began in 2019 when Cardoso hired her to pursue adding a yoga studio in Montauk called “The Sanctuary.” The lawsuit states that part of Hochberg’s job also included controlling the Surf Lodge’s social media.

In 2020, when Hochberg became publicly involved in a legal fight where she used Covid-19 protection of tenants to stay in a luxurious home in the Hamptons and allegedly refused to pay rent, Cardoso stopped communicating with her and dissolved an LLC that was created for “The Sanctuary.”

However, Cardoso allegedly found out that Hochberg had been using the name to attempt to gain clients such as Saks Fifth Avenue and Amex to open a wellness house in Bridgehampton called “American Express Sanctuary Wellness House.”

According to the Post, the lawsuit states, “Around the same time, Cardoso made it clear to Hochberg that Hochberg was committing fraud by illegally trying to operate and conduct business as The Sanctuary without Cardoso’s permission or consent.” Cardoso is reportedly seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages, the lawsuit states.