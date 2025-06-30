Don’t Walk, Run to 'Pretty Woman' at The Gateway

Pretty Woman at The Gateway.

Summer is sizzling at The Gateway in Bellport. Come early and enjoy a leisurely drink under their expansive tent then head into the theater for a refreshing gem of a musical, Pretty Woman.

This musical adaptation is based on the ever-popular romantic comedy Pretty Woman (1990) starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The original film was written by J.F. Lawton and directed by Garry Marshall. Marshall and Lawton teamed up to write the book for the musical with music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and accomplished song writer, Jim Vallance.

Though Marshall died in July 2016, the project continued premiering on Boadway at the David T. Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018, and closing one year later. Of special note, the Roy Orbison hit “Oh, Pretty Woman” was added to the show’s curtain call on June 19, 2019.

Pretty Woman is a Cinderella story centered around the spirited, Vivian Ward, who arrives in Hollywood from her small town in Georgia. Out of money and seemingly out of choices, she turns to prostitution taught to her by her roommate and friend, Kit, who has been on the streets for quite a while. Vivian bumps into Edward Lewis, a handsome and wealthy businessman, when he asks for directions to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Not only does she give him those directions, but he winds up taking her with him. Edward hires Vivian for one week to be his escort to business and social functions. When she asks why he doesn’t have a woman to go with, his response is, “I have lots of work to do and I don’t need any hassles.” With their deal settled, Edward gives Vivian money and his credit card to go on a shopping spree so she will have fine clothes to wear for these events. She can’t believe her sudden turn of events and says, “I don’t want this feeling to go away. I got money to spend, champagne on ice; I’m starting to feel like the luckiest girl in the world!” She finds a pseudo-guardian angel in hotel manager, Mr. Thompson, who along with the sympathetic bellhop Giulio supports Vivian through her transformation. During the course of that one week, the relationship blossoms between Vivian and Edward.

The Gateway spins this frothy tale to perfection with director/choreographer Keith Andrews crafting a delicate balance between the lively and more intimate scenes. Accompanying Andrews on this exhilarating ride is the Music Director, Anthony Brindisi, and band who adds gusto to the pulsating rock score. The rousing opening number “Welcome to Hollywood” introduces the main characters Vivian Ward (Leah Platt), Edward Lewis (Sean Seamus Thompson), Happy Man (Jalon Matthews) and Kit De Luca (Fatima El-Bashir).

Platt shines as the hooker with a heart of gold. From her first entrance, we are taken by her stunning presence and dazzling vocals. She delivers an emotional “This Is My Life” and adds heightened feeling to “I Can’t Go Back.” Thompson takes Edward from classy and cold to charming and loving and we applaud every moment. He reveals his inner feels with “Something About Her” and “Freedom.” The charisma is captivated between Platt and Thompson and their duets like in “You’re Beautiful” and “Long Way Home” are magical.

Jalon Matthews is dynamic in his multiple roles of Happy Man, Mr. Thompson, Mr. Hollister and Senator Adams creating a physical distinction to each character. He is a mesmerizing dancer especially when accompanied by the bellboy Giulio (Anthony DaSilva) who is grace personified. Fatima El-Bashir as Kit De Luca, Vivian’s best friend, is a powerhouse and wisecracking hooker with a heart of gold. When she belts out songs like “Rodeo Drive” we are in awe.

The supporting cast is outstanding. Daniel Robert Sullivan plays Edward’s business lawyer Philip Stuckey, a creepy, calculating character who makes us cringe when he propositions Vivian. Ryan Hurley takes on the dual roles of affable business executive David Morse and operatic singer Alfredo. When teamed with Sarah Wang (Violetta), the two are spectacular on the operatic “You and I.” Caitlin Zuckerman’s vocals are impressive as lounge singer Scarlet. The entire ensemble is strong and precise on dance numbers.

Gregg Barnes’ costumes are a kaleidoscope from the splashes of vivid colors for the ladies on Hollywood Boulevard to the subtle creams for the salesgirls in the fine boutique. Vivian’s first entrance is a knockout with shiny black knee-high boots, cap, red jacket over tight mini skirt and top. When she appears in the iconic red gown with twinkling diamond necklace, it is a show-stopping moment. Dustin Lawson’s wigs, hair and makeup design adds definition to the characters.

The set by Christine Peters takes us to LA before the play even begins with towering latticework palm trees framing the stage. Gliding pieces easily transform the set from the gritty city streets to the grand Beverly Wilshire Hotel penthouse suite replete with elegant furnishings including a grand piano. José Santiago’s lighting design adds vibrance to the production. Ben Takitch’s sound design compliments the vocals.

Pretty Woman The Musical is a fun, effervescent romp sure to delight this summer so catch it at The Gateway now through July 13, 2025.

The Gateway Playhouse, 215 S. Country Road, Bellport. thegateway.org, 631-286-1133

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theater reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee the Different Dachshund, and playwright of Madison Weatherbee the Musical. Her one-act plays have been produced across Long Island. Her children’s picture book, Life According to Lexington, is due out later this year.