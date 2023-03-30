Things to Do in Palm Beach County This April 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about to find fun, culture, art and more to entertain and enrich at these Palm Beach County events and activities in the month of April 2023!

PALM BEACH LIVE SHOWS

Sitovetsky Trio

Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m.

Classical music enthusiasts won’t want to miss this elegant concert at The Society of the Four Arts, where you’ll hear piano trio masterpieces by Ravel and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $40 but the show is free for Four Arts Members.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

Eric Neumann

Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss one of comedy’s hottest new stand-up acts at Palm Beach Improv. Eric Neumann has appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and has recorded three albums/specials that all reached No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

550 South Rosemary Avenue #250, West Palm Beach. 561-833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com

Tuesdays with Morrie

Friday–Sunday, April 14–16

Get your tickets ahead of time for one of several performances of this touching play at the Delray Beach Playhouse. It tells the story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. A lunchbox matinée meal is available with some ticket purchases.

950 Northwest 9th Street, Delray Beach. 561-272-1281, delraybeachplayhouse.com

Joshua Bell, Palm Beach Symphony

Sunday, April 16, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Grammy winner and world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell as he performs Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor” along with the Palm Beach Symphony. You’ll also enjoy a stirring performance of Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 3.”

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-8320-7469, kravis.org

N2 Nations Presents Motown & More

Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this high-energy performance featuring hits by The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes and Smokey Robinson. Tickets begin at $36.50.

8221 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.showare.com

The Wick Theater Presents “Million Dollar Quartet”

Wednesday–Saturday, April 26–29

Don’t miss this Tony Award-nominated musical about an evening in 1956 that brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins together at Sun Records in Memphis. Choose from a variety of showtimes throughout the weekend.

7630 Northwest 6th Avenue, Boca Raton. 561-995-2333, thewick.org

FUN PALM BEACH ACTIVITIES

Japanese Calligraphy Workshop For Beginners

Saturday, April 1, 11:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Learn how to use Sumi ink and a brush to create Japanese characters. You will design a final piece on a shikishi board to take home. The cost is $40 for the session.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Evening on Antique Row

Saturday, April 1, 6–10 p.m.

Bring your treasures down to Dixie Highway, where you can get them appraised or browse the wares of other local vendors. Meanwhile, there will be plenty of music, food, cocktails and shopping to keep you busy all evening. Tickets are $75 in advance and $100 at the door, or you can splurge for VIP or private cabana options.

South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. pbchistory.org

Sweet Corn Fiesta

Sunday, April 23

Don’t miss this beloved local event featuring live music, great food, corn-shucking, contests and carnival rides. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6–12.

9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. facebook.com/SweetCornFiesta

JoJo’s Farmers Market

Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Enjoy plenty of fresh produce, food trucks, local honey, flowers and interactive vendors at this Saturday event in Jupiter.

750 South Highway A1A, Jupiter. jojosfarmersmarket.com/jupiter

Bocca Bacchanal

Saturday & Sunday, April 29 & 30

Don’t miss this delicious event celebrating fine food and wine in Boca Raton. The Vinter Dinners on April 29 are five-course meals held at private homes in beautiful locations. On April 30, enjoy The Grand Tasting at The Boca Raton, which includes generous samples, top-shelf bottles and a silent auction with dining, travel and lifestyle packages available.

501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton. bocabacchanal.com/events

PALM BEACH KIDS EVENTS

Family & Friends Cruise

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this fun-filled cruise designed to entertain your little ones, available every Saturday morning. You’ll head to a sandbar where you can swim, snorkel and fish. Don’t forget to pack your bathing suits, towels and sunscreen!

200 Route 1, Jupiter. 833-766-8454, pontiki.org

Mommy & Me at Craft Haus

Friday, April 7, 10 a.m.

You and your little one can bounce on over to Craft Haus, where your $20 ticket includes a children’s story, ceramic craft, snack and juice. This week’s theme is bunnies. If you sign up for five or more dates, you will receive 15% off the total cost.

11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue Suite 4102, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-630-3450, crafthauspalmbeach.com

Black Gold Jubilee

Saturday, April 15

Get your family out and about for a day of fun at the Torry Island Recreation Center & Campground, where kiddos can enjoy free rides and youth games while their grown-ups check out lots of vendors and live entertainment. You won’t want to miss the Children’s Fishing Contest or the wide variety of food options.

5000 West Canal Street North, Belle Glade. blackgoldjubilee.org

Hay Day: All-Access Field Pass at the White Trail Club

Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Get your kids out and about for a lovely spring afternoon at the White Trail Club. A $20 pass includes farm animal experiences, play stations, fishing, swings and more. Little ones under age 2 can attend for free.

18877 131st Trail N, Jupiter. 561-354-8000, whitetrailjupiter.com

Manatee Tales Story Time

Saturday, April 29, 9:30–10 a.m.

Your little guppy ages 2 and up can swim on over to Manatee Lagoon for an outdoor story time about the creatures living in Lake Worth Lagoon and beyond. Kiddos will take home a nautical coloring sheet. Rain cancels.

6000 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com

PALM BEACH ART EXHIBITIONS

British Invasion Bash

Wednesday, April 5, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

This spectacular event at the Norton Museum of Art features an exhibit of 12 bells that have been reimagined by internationally-acclaimed artists, among them Harry Benson, Hunt Slonem, Bruce Helander, Helmut Koller and Camilla Webster, as well as interior designer Danielle Rollins. Harry Benson, the honorary chair, will be holding court at the event. Proceeds will help the Salvation Army construct an art gallery at their Northwest Community Center.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. give.salvationarmyflorida.org/event/british-invasion-bash-2023/e461339

Delray Affair

Friday–Sunday, April 14–16

If you’re looking for unique fine art or just a day out in the Palm Beach sun, don’t miss this show spanning 12 city blocks in Delray Beach. You can view and/or purchase the works of over 400 local artists and crafters while enjoying live music and great food.

Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach. delrayaffair.com

Oswaldo Vigas

On view through May 21

Oswaldo Vigas, born in Venezuela, is considered one of Latin America’s most renowned artists. This exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art features his paintings from the early 1950s, when he was living in Paris and the 1970s, when he returned to Venezuela.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

Henry Benson Picturing History

On view through June

Don’t miss Henry Benson’s photos at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. Photos of celebrities, musicians and civil rights leaders capture an era that many remember and others can appreciate.

253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5328, ansg.org