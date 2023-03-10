Arts & Entertainment

Palm Beach Opera Gala’s Sold-Out 2023 Gala Presents Star Tenor Piotr Beczała

Posted on

  • Pianist Bryan Wagorn, Tenor Piotr BeczalaCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Veronica Atkins, David WalkerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Joan and David Genser, Ari RifkinCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Jerry and Judy KaufmanCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Randell and Rebecca DoaneCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Piotr Beczala, Merrill and Charles GottesmanCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Carole H, Steven AcuntoCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Isanne and Sanford FisherCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Dennis and Roseanne WilliamsKim Zuccaro/CAPEHART

  • Julie and Robert DesnickCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Lee Ann, Jeffrey AldertonCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Maxine Marks, Sanford BaklorKim Zuccaro/CAPEHART

  • Robert and Ann FromerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Toni and Martin SosnoffCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Palm Beach Opera presented renowned tenor Piotr Beczała at its annual gala, the company’s largest fundraising event, at The Breakers Palm Beach on February 6.

One of the most sought-after tenors of our time, Beczała has performed at many of the leading opera houses around the world and is a regular guest at the Metropolitan Opera. Opera News, the largest classical music and opera publication in North America, celebrates the Polish-born artist for having “the kind of voice you want to hang medals on.”

The evening began with a lavish cocktail reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres in the Venetian Ballroom followed by an intimate performance inside the Mediterranean Ballroom. The exclusive concert featured Beczała in recital with pianist Bryan Wagorn, who serves as assistant conductor at the Metropolitan Opera and regularly performs across the country and abroad as a soloist, chamber musician, and recital accompanist to opera’s biggest stars. The star tenor performed opera arias from notable career performances, including the famed aria “Nessum Dorma” from “Turandot” as the finale.

