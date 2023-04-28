Annie Watt Agency’s Third Annual “Impromptu Portraits” Fundraising Exhibition

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Always a must attend event, the Annie Watt Agency held its third annual “Impromptu Portraits — One Night Only” Fundraising Exhibition in Palm Beach. The invitation-only cocktail party, which was held at The Colony Hotel Solarium, brought out more than 200 glittering guests eager to catch the eye of Annie and her experienced team of photographers.

Annie Watt has long had a stellar reputation for ‘paying it forward’ in Palm Beach and Manhattan for philanthropic contributions. This tradition continues for this festive and dazzling event with the generous support from The Colony owners, Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall.

The 2023 Honoree, Fashion Icon Iris Apfel was in attendance, selecting the Palm Beach Police Department as the recipients of the proceeds from the exhibition’s print sales. More than 600 photos were on exhibit showcasing events and parties, as well as portraits of well-known celebrities such as: Tom Hanks, Tommy Hilfiger, Jane Fonda, Barbara Walters, Candice Bergen, Sylvester Stallone, among others.