Bryan Polite Re-elected as Shinnecock Nation Chair

Shinnecock Indian Nation Chairman Bryan Polite was re-elected April 4 to his fourth two-year term as leader of the tribe’s more than 1,600 members and its Southampton territory.

As chairman of the Shinnecock Council of Trustees, the tribe’s legislative panel, Polite has served as figurehead of the tribe and is among the youngest chairs to hold the position.

Germain Smith and Seneca Bowen were also re-elected and Bianca Collins was elected for the first time.

“I am honored to be re-elected to another term as chairman,” said Polite. “Serving as an elected leader has been one of the highest honors of my life.”

His reelection comes as the tribe, which won long-sought federal recognition in 2010 — joining nearly 600 tribes nationwide — is planning to open a recreational cannabis dispensary in May, as well as building a casino on its territory, a hotel, gas station and convenience store on land that it owns.

It also recently saw a sacred burial ground known as Sugar Loaf Hill purchased from a private owner and converted to a preserve to prevent development that would desecrate ancient unmarked graves, which is not uncommon in the Hamptons.

The tribe is also still fighting New York State litigation challenging its construction of two electronic billboards on either side of Route 27.