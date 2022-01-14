Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Bryan Polite, Shinnecock Tribe Council Chair

Shinnecock Council Chair Bryan Polite
Shinnecock Council Chair Bryan Polite

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 62: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Bryan Polite, council chairman of the Shinnecock Indian Nation. After traveling the world, Polite brought his worldly expertise to the Shinnecock Nation, where he was elected as the council’s trustee secretary, then chairman in his early 30s, becoming one of the youngest to ever hold the position. He’s brought new ideas and a fresh perspective to the nation, while also honoring its traditions and history.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Bryan Polite, council chairman of the Shinnecock Indian Nation – Episode 62

