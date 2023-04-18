Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

Cherine E. Anderson of REALEMN Productions

This week on the Power Women podcast, Vicki speaks with Cherine E. Anderson, Marketing and Media Relations Director of REALEMN Productions (realemnproductions.com), which promotes the arts and entertainment to multicultural, Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities, delivering engaging experiences that encourage audiences to secure their seats and tune in through the production of film, television, music, and theater (Broadway and off-Broadway).

In the podcast, Anderson discusses the people who impacted her early life, her secrets to success and her role working with REALEMN Productions.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules