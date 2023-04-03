Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Meet Carolyn Jane Maloney

Episode 125: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Carolyn Maloney. A member of the Democratic Party, Maloney served as the U.S. representative for for New York’s 14th congressional district from 1993–2013, and for New York’s 12th congressional district from 2013–2023.

She was also the first woman to represent New York City’s 7th Council District, which goes north from the Upper West Side through Morningside Heights, West Harlem, Manhattan Valley, Manhattanville, Hamilton Heights, and Washington Heights.

