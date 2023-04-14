Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner gifted more than a half century’s worth of his personal archives of the eponymous publication to Stony Brook University Libraries, which plans to make it available to the public.

The collection spanning 1960 to 2023 comprises the most complete print run of Dan’s Papers held by a research library. It is currently undergoing a preservation assessment with the intention to microfilm and digitize it to be available online. The university hopes to eventually make the original print editions available to the public at the Southampton campus library once preservation and space assessments are complete.

“We are very excited to have Dan’s Papers as a part of Stony Brook University Libraries’ collections,” said Jamie Saragossi, Interim Associate Dean of Collection Strategy and Management at Stony Brook University, adding that it will benefit their mission and the research community.

The archives will be part of Special Collections, the library division that stewards and curates the university’s collections of rare books and maps, archival collections, manuscripts and more.

“Dan’s Papers is an important addition to the library’s distinctive collections because of its depth and coverage of the social, political, and environmental history of Long Island,” said Kristen J. Nyitray, Director of Special Collections and University Archives.

Since Rattiner founded Dan’s Papers 63 years ago, it has grown into the only weekly publication covering the entire East End.

“I started by taking the first paper home once it was printed and kept doing it,” said Rattiner. “I hope that people will enjoy reading the publication … I think people will learn why so many have come out here to enjoy this place …”