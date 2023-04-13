Guy About Town: Palm Beach Pickleball, Pop-Ups & Parties!

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

OK, so what the heck is pickleball anyway? My family in Massachusetts all seem to enjoy playing it instead of tennis these days, and my friends here in Palm Beach, who are more of the sporty type than I am, all seem to be embracing Pickleball as well.

When I ask people to describe the sport, I often hear that is a combination of paddle ball and tennis that is played with a type of wiffle ball. So why isn’t the sport named “patennis” or “tenipad?”

And who ever thought of adding the word pickle to refer to a sport? Actually, the former Governor of Washington State, Joel Pritchard, invented the sport with two of his friends in 1965. Who knew?

The Palm Beach Landmarks Preservation Commission has recently recommended approval for plans for two pickleball courts to be added into the new master plan at Phipps Ocean Park, on the south end of the island. I guess this is a good thing? Or is it just bowing to the recent whim of sport fanatics? Personally, I don’t have a strong opinion one way or the other, but I am happy to go along with the idea if anyone asks me!

Another Day, Another Pop-Up Shop

Casa Branca on Worth Avenue hosted 8 Brazilian Jewelry brands in their lovely shop recently. The pop-up had a portion of the proceeds benefit the 211 Helpline.

The jewelry designers included Carol Kauffman, Carol Poubel and Tangarart, had various themes, using woods, enamels, precious and semi-precious stones, and diamonds, of course! In attendance were Amy Turner, Jacob Turner, Kevin Alverez, Webb Egerton, Harrison Morgan, Angeline Urie and Maurice von Bothmer.

At the Carriage House, there was a jewelry Pop Up for the Los Angeles based jeweler Spinelli-Kilcollin. In attendance were Marla DeGraeve, Logan Horne, Veronica Webb, Chris Del Gatto, Harrison Morgan, Lizzi Bickford and Todd Meadow, and Cori Lee Seaberg.

The uber-glamorous and “Queen of Mod,” Tracy Turco, had a pop up at Coastal Girls on the Via Bice. Tracy displayed her eponymous lines of Lucite mules, lipsticks, funky sunglasses and “pop” inspired dresses. In attendance were, Kay List, Marie and Jonas Holmstedt, Camilla Webster, Farley Rentschler, Diana Maune and Ramona Singer.

Another Day, Another Party!

In my opinion, of the party of the year was the 211 Helpline Spring Celebration. Full disclosure, my husband Harrison Morgan and I were the co-chairs of the event- so naturally I am a bit prejudiced! But boy oh boy, that event was a lot of work!

The celebration started with cocktails by the pool in the West Garden for about 180 people. Margaritas, Champagne, and Rose seem to have been the preferred drinks of the evening, while we all had our photos taken by the “step and repeat” featuring 211.

Afterwards we headed into the ballroom which was all a twinkle in pink and white décor by Bruce Sutka, and copious pink floral creations by Love’s Flowers. A DJ played hits from the 1970s to the present day, as we all dined on delicious salad, sea bass, and filet mignon.

The master of ceremonies (me) delighted the beautifully turned-out crowd with funny quips as well as personal reasons to support the 211 Helpline.

Did you know that the call center took in 3,000 calls concerning suicide last year, as well as thousands of calls related to various crisis concerns? That is a lot of drama to deal with, especially when the call center is operating from an old metal building that is far too small for their expanding staff of trained professionals, and it is not even hurricane sustainable.

Hence the reason for the party: to “Raise the Roof” and begin the capital campaign to build a much needed new call center for 211 in Lantana Florida.

After dinner there was a lot of dancing, and we boogied down like all was right in the world!

In attendance were: Jacob Turner and Kevin Alverez, Jerome Jacalone, Mark Foley and Ryan Ruark, Catherine and Bryan Carey, Lorre Erlick, Peter Hallock, Joan Lemongello, Kay List, Logan Horne, Grace and Tally Walker, Patrick Letourneau, Kim Heirston, Diana and Neil Maune, Tracy Turco, Lee Williams, Brittany Bilous, Lizzi Bickford and Toff Meadow, Nelson Evans, David Aronberg, David McClymont, Karen and Dan Swanson, Sonia and Mark Stevens, Renee and Carlos Morrison, Maurice Moradof, Chris DelGatto and Veronica Webb, Tony Trotta and Bob Topol,, Cathy Hershcopf and Myles Fuchs, Susie Fuchs, Judith Zerfoss, Konnin Tam, Geri Emmet, Jessica and Trent Swift, Taniel and Arsine Koushakjian, Enrique and Joscelyn Ergas, Muffy Savoia and John DelPonti, Katherine Hazan and Dave Cornish, Marilyn Rosee and Sandra Siegel, Cameron Silver, Lora Drasner, Evelyn Treacy, Bob Carey, Webb Egerton, etc, etc…

A luscious luncheon was hosted by Karrie Lightburn for the Youth America Grand Prix at the Carriage House recently. The charitable group supports and develops world-class dancers ages 9 to 19, by providing scholarships, educational opportunities, and a worldwide network of performance opportunities.

In attendance were Lizzi Bickford Meadow, Eleanora Kennedy, Kristen Maltese Krusen, Harrison Morgan, Nicole Salmasi, Logan Horne, Webb Egerton, Anne Chasson, Lora Drason, CeCe Black, Evelyn Liu Treasy and Paola Bacchini Rosenshein.

Club Collette was the scene of the recent charity dinner, “A Night In Madrid” to celebrate the great works of The Center for Creative Education. The Center honored Susan and Dom Telesco, as they break ground later this year on a new Arts and Science Center.

Overall, the mission is simple: to provide students with the arts that have been largely defunded in Palm Beach County. This includes after school and summer programs.

True to the theme, there were Flamenco dancers, a Spanish singer playing a guitar, and Spanish music throughout the evening. The caviar and Champagne were abundant, and the individual steaks were each big enough for a family of four!

So I heard that as big supporters of the Center and also as chairs of the evening, Milly and Patrick Park chose the theme and the delightful menu. It all made sense when Patrick mentioned to me that he and Milly are planning a move to Marbella Spain in the very near future.

Palm Beach will certainly miss them!

Also in attendance were Lois Pope, Judith Zerfoss, Arlette Gordon, Pamela O’Connor, Joseph and Max MacNamara, Jean Shafiroff, and Stanton Collemer.

Party on, Palm Beachers!

Guy Clark is a top Palm Beach realtor and owner of his own interior design firm, where he specializes in designing luxurious, individualized residential interiors.