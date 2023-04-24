Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Bill Bratton, Former NYC Police Commissioner

Episode 128: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, one of the country’s foremost voices in law enforcement.

Bratton served as the New York City Police Commissioner from 1994–1996 and again from 2014–2016. He also served as the Commissioner of the Boston Police Department from 1993–1994 and as the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department from 2002–2009.

In addition to his work behind the badge, he has worked as an advisor on policing, and Bratton has published two books about his work (with Peter Knobler), including The Turnaround: How America’s Top Cop Reversed the Crime Epidemic in 1998, and The Profession: A Memoir of Policing in America in 2021.

Bratton and his wife Rikki Klieman — an accomplished legal analyst and TV personality — have a vacation home in Hampton Bays.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast