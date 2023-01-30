Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Meet Rikki Klieman

Episode 116: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rikki Klieman, legal analyst for CBS This Morning. She previously worked in criminal defense in Boston and taught at Columbia Law School, and she’s also an author, actress and the wife William Bratton, former Commissioner of the New York Police Department.

This is Klieman’s second appearance on the Dan’s Talks podcast.

