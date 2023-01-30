Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Rikki Klieman, Legal Analyst for ‘CBS This Morning’

Rikki Klieman
Rikki Klieman is a legal analyst for “CBS This Morning”

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Rikki Klieman

Episode 116: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rikki Klieman, legal analyst for CBS This Morning. She previously worked in criminal defense in Boston and taught at Columbia Law School, and she’s also an author, actress and the wife William Bratton, former Commissioner of the New York Police Department.

This is Klieman’s second appearance on the Dan’s Talks podcast.

