Podcast: Dan Talks with Mystery Author Carrie Doyle

Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Chat with Carrie Doyle

Episode 129: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Carrie Doyle, the bestselling author of multiple novels and screenplays that span many genres, ranging from cozy mysteries to chick lit to comedies to young adult.

Doyle’s latest book, Something’s Guava Give, was released in January 2022. It is the second book in the Trouble in Paradise series. She is also known for the Hamptons Murder Mystery series and was a founder of the successful Hamptons Crime & Mystery Festival, which will return in 2024.

