The Inaugural Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival Commences

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • A.J. Finn, Anthony HorowitzRichard Lewin

  • Anne P. Thomas, James BlauveltRichard Lewin

  • Carol Hayes, Jenny LiljaRichard Lewin

  • Carrie Doyle, Sarah AmadenRichard Lewin

  • Christine Wasserstein, Dan Rattiner, Ann Ciardullo, Keith Green, Victoria SchnepsRichard Lewin

  • Dave Wedge, Casey ShermanRichard Lewin

  • Debbie BabittRichard Lewin

  • Demi Reichart, Ellen Collin, Sarah AmadenRichard Lewin

  • Denise Barrera, Jahaira Guaman, Kevin Lucero, Nicole Seitz, Juan Torres, Finny DianoraRichard Lewin

  • Edyta Teper, Bradford BilletRichard Lewin

  • Festival Founders Jackie Dunphy, Carrie Doyle, Lisa Larsen, Mayor Jerry LarsenRichard Lewin

  • Guild Hall's Amy Kirwin, Samantha YoungRichard Lewin

  • Jenny Landey, Helen HarrisonRichard Lewin

  • Kellye Garrett, Megan Abbott, Alison Gaylin, Alafair BurkeRichard Lewin

  • Lisa Jewell, Abby EndlerRichard Lewin

  • Michael Connelly, Alafair BurkeRichard Lewin

  • Rachel Frink, Hannah WarrenRichard Lewin

  • Steve KroftRichard Lewin

  • Susan Stout, Sara BerthaRichard Lewin

  • Susanne Kelly, Norma Bushman, Linnea Budd, Marigrace Ryan, Juan TorresRichard Lewin

  • Veronica and Raymond Kelly, Lisa Larsen, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Steve Kroft, Carrie Doyle, Sarah AmadenRichard Lewin

All fans of whodunits considered mystery weekend in East Hampton Village to be a huge hit thanks to festival founders Mayor Jerry
Larsen, Jackie Dunphy, Carrie Doyle, and Lisa Larsen. With cocktail parties, book signings, graveyard tours, crime panels and escape
rooms, there was no shortage of fun. This three day event allowed attendees to meet best selling authors, true crime experts, and
filmmakers at panels for a Q&A and book signing. East Hampton Village brilliantly set up all venues conveniently within walking
distance, making it easy for guests to ensure their weekend was full of mystery and crime excursions of all sorts, one of which being a
‘Who Killed the Mayor’ whodunit event held at Village Hall. While competition to process crime scenes and analyze physical evidence
to solve this mystery was fierce, only the top three detective teams could win. First place was awarded to Team Dog Night, whilst
second was held by Team Frenchies, followed by Team Amityville Horror who took home third. This event was a massive success
as attendees from all over joined in the festivities, undoubtedly taking home both a sense of accomplishment and unforgettable
memories. This event was the first of many, so for all of those fans of crime and mystery, be sure not to miss next year’s.

