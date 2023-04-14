Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation’s 23rd Annual Luncheon & Fashion Show

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

World-renowned designer Monique Lhuillier headlined the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation’s 23rd Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show at The Breakers Palm Beach. Nearly 500 guests enjoyed bidding in the luxury silent auction, followed by a gourmet luncheon and runway fashion show featuring Monique Lhuillier’s luxurious ready-to-wear collection that was both feminine and modern. After the fashion show, guests had the opportunity to meet Monique and shop the designer‘s collection personally. A portion of the proceeds directly benefited RDK. With one in five Americans developing skin cancer by age 70, RDK’s mission is focused on the prevention and early detection of skin cancer, specifically melanoma.

The mother-daughter dynamic duo, Nancy Hart and Lisa Leder, served as the Chairwomen of the highly successful Luncheon. The pair welcomed and thanked all in attendance and shared some important facts and personal stories about the risks of melanoma and the importance of being sun safe at any age. Hall of Fame baseball player Mike Schmidt also shared his personal story with melanoma and why he launched The Mike Schmidt Skin Cancer Prevention Initiative in Philadelphia along with RDK. PGA Tour Champion, Justin Thomas, also spoke about his experience with skin cancer and how to avoid it.

This annual event was also a chance to shine a light on dedicated and long-standing supporters with awards during the program. Ari Rifkin received the 2023 Rainbow Award for her unwavering dedication, leadership, and generosity to the Foundation. Lisa Leder received the Barbra Breakstone Kaplan Award, which stands for individualism, leadership, and commitment. Lisa’s involvement has furthered RDK’s ability to reach new cities, build new programs, and save more lives. Merrill Fisher Gottesman was the first recipient of the Rae Kann Award for her determination, creativity, and perseverance; Marianne Gold received the Lawrence Katzen 20/20 Vision Award for her countless years of contributions to the organization and the annual luncheon. Student Jaden Wan received the Dr. John Kinney Award in memory of all the incredible work Dr. John Kenney did for SAM (Student Against Melanoma) Club education and school club programming. Joan Rubin received the prestigious Woman of the Year Award for her endless determination to raise awareness for the prevention and early detection of melanoma.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Foundation’s mission to save lives through education about preventing and detecting skin cancer, especially melanoma, its deadliest form.