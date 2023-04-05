Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Actress Scarlett Johansson was seen walking around Manhattan on March 27, OK! magazine reports. The Amagansett resident will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City.

The movie’s trailer dropped on March 29. It’s due for limited theatrical release in the U.S. on June 16 and a wide release on June 23.

Set in 1955 and full of Atomic Age imagery, the Focus Features coming-of-age film focuses on a junior stargazing convention in a desert town called Asteroid City, but the gathering is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Johansson’s character, Midge Campbell, is a movie star, but may not be at the top of her game, if the trailer tells us anything.

The film demonstrates classic Wes Anderson twee style and also stars some of the director’s favorites, such as Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carell, Edward Norton and Tilda Swinton, along with a host of Hollywood heavy hitters, including Hamptonite Liev Schreiber, Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston and Margot Robbie, among others.

Multiple media outlets report that Asteroid City will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, between May 16–27.