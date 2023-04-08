Photo Galleries

The Parrish Art Museum’s Art of the Brew

Jacqueline Moore

  • Brandon Calderone, Nicole Calderone, Sheriee CalderoneLisa Tamburini

  • Cindy Lenkiewicz, David PolekLisa Tamburini

  • Corinne and Jasmine GoodLisa Tamburini

  • Dan and Peter Chekijian of Twin Fork Beer CompanyLisa Tamburini

  • Denise Andl, Theresa KraycarLisa Tamburini

  • Dylan Kane, Julia VollmerLisa Tamburini

  • Guests enjoying samplings from various breweries all over Long IslandLisa Tamburini

  • Julia Reefe, Ann ChilickiLisa Tamburini

  • Marc Giosi, Colin BertramLisa Tamburini

  • Megan and Lauren DiBelloLisa Tamburini

  • Paula Sartorius, Keith ElandLisa Tamburini

  • Rich and Susan SarnaLisa Tamburini

  • Rick Stott, Bruce Bennett, Ted Van ErkLisa Tamburini

  • Stacy Meyrowitz, Jay LippinLisa Tamburini

Attendees recently gathered at the Parish Art Museum to get a personal look at the Long Island craft brew scene. Sample products were offered to the guests from eight different breweries, as well as a nonalcoholic rose from Wölffer Estate. Featuring live music, hors d’oeuvres, and an open gallery for local breweries to display their handcrafted brews, guests had the opportunity to learn about the art of beer-making from the brewers themselves. From Blue Point Brewing Company to Montauk Brewing Company, and every brewery in between, there was no shortage of drinks to try from all across Long Island. The attendees no doubt had found their new favorite breweries to visit at their primary locations so close to home.

