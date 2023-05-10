Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With a career that’s brought her to play starring roles in film and television (who could forget Delinda Deline on NBC’s Las Vegas?), had her modeling for some of the biggest brands and photographers in the game — including wearing a $30 million diamond bikini in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — and even authoring two bestselling books, The Everyday Supermodel and Everyday Chic (both with Tracy O’Connor), Molly Sims appears to be just getting started.

The Sagaponack resident now hosts the popular “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, and she recently released her own skincare line, YSE Beauty, which launched with six foundational brightening products.

Resulting from interviewing leading industry experts and testing thousands of beauty products over more than three years of research and development, YSE Beauty provides efficient solutions for women who share similar skin concerns to Sims, such as hyperpigmentation and dark spots, while also addressing visible signs of exposure to environmental pollution, chronic stress, hormonal shifts, excessive sun and blue light exposure.

To celebrate her new YSE Beauty skincare line and help announce it to the Hamptons this summer, Sims answered our 10 Questions — a standard set of rapid-fire queries we ask many of the East End’s most notable personalities.

If you pay close attention, you’ll even learn about another exciting project the entrepreneur, actress and supermodel has in the works!

10 Questions with Molly Sims

1. What is your favorite book?

So hard to pick just one! I am a total book worm. Here are a few: Verity by Colleen Hoover is an on-the edge-of-your-seat read (you can thank me later!). I also love The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley.

Lastly, We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz. Plot twist: I am adapting this book into a movie. Stay tuned!

2. What is the last thing that took your breath away?

Seeing my new skincare line, YSE Beauty (which was 3 years in the making!) on launch day. That whole day I was flooded with texts, phone calls, and emails from not only my friends and family, but also from acquaintances, followers and strangers who took the time to write me the most sweet, heartfelt compliments about the brand.

It was simply indescribable to see something you’ve work so hard on (I mean… blood, sweat, and too many tears!) receive the most amazing feedback. I could re-live that day over and over again!

3. What is the last thing that made you cry?

Honestly… It was probably this past week when I had to get up at 4:30am to take care of my family’s new golden retriever puppy named Magic. I love him, but I also love my sleep (which clearly is not as important to him).

4. It’s the evening of your execution, what would be your last meal?

Oooh good question! My last meal would probably be a savory filet mignon on a sizzling hot plate with a side of horseradish, sautéed spinach, and crispy fries. Makes my mouth water just thinking about it.

5. Something worth fighting for?

My kids (always). My hope is that they can make mistakes, learn from them, and become stronger as a result.

6. Something worth giving up?

Ego. Period.

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone — alive or dead — who would it be?

Michelle Pfeiffer. I actually just had her as a guest on my podcast, “Lipstick on the Rim,” and she is simply the greatest of all time. I also would love to spend an afternoon with Coco Chanel. I mean… who wouldn’t?

8. An interesting object in your home or business?

The painting of my family by Donald Drawbertson.

9. Last film you watched?

You People on Netflix.

10. What is something you dream about for your career that might surprise people?

My oldest son, Brooks, actually asked me yesterday, “Mom, if YSE Beauty gets as big as Chanel, can I get an extra pair of Air Jordans?” I said, “Absolutely!”

Visit ysebeauty.com to learn all about Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty, including skincare regimens and how to find and shop for the perfect YSE Beauty offerings for your skin.

