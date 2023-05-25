A Complete Guide to North Fork Beaches

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dazzling sunsets, still waters, beautiful wildlife and relaxing sands lend North Fork and Shelter Island beaches an enticing air of adventure and an irresistible sense of serenity, whether on the bay or overlooking the Long Island Sound.

Read on for addresses, amenities and more.

RIVERHEAD TOWN

Riverhead Town has four pristine beaches dotted along the Long Island Sound and Peconic Bay. Residents can purchase 2021 permits by package tier: Bronze offers parking for $20, silver offers parking and boat launching for $40, gold offers parking and 4×4 access for $80, and platinum offers all of the above for $100.

Visit townofriverheadny.gov or more information.

JAMESPORT

Iron Pier Beach

Bay beach at 500 Pier Avenue; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, playground, beach wheelchairs, picnic table

South Jamesport Beach

Bay beach at the end of Pye Lane; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, picnic table, playground, basketball court, tennis court, beach wheelchairs

RIVERHEAD

Reeve’s Beach

Bay beach at the end of Park Road; restroom

WADING RIVER

Wading River Beach

Bay beach at 230 Creek Road; restroom, boat ramp, playground

SOUTHOLD TOWN

Southold Town has six beaches to its name and each one comes with a commendable collection of amenities. Residents can purchase parking permits online for $10, but they don’t need to if they purchased a two-year permit in 2022.

For updates and more information, visit southoldtownny.gov.

GRENPORT

Gull Pond

Bay beach at 3925 Manhansett Avenue; lifeguard, playground, boat ramp

NEW SUFFOLK

New Suffolk Beach

Bay beach at 2650 Jackson Street; lifeguard, boat ramp

SOUTHOLD

Goose Creek

Bay beach at 2575 North Bayview Road; lifeguard, restroom, playground, boat ramp

Kenny’s Beach

Bay beach at 475 Leeton Road; lifeguard, restroom

McCabe’s Beach

Bay beach at 8670 Horton’s Lane; lifeguard, restroom

Town Beach

Bay beach at 53005 Route 48; Lifeguard, restroom, picnic table, playground, beach wheelchairs

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN

Shelter Island has two quiet, relaxing bathing beaches and a handful of quaint additional public beaches. Shelter Island residents can pick up parking permits for free at the Town Clerk’s Office, and non-residents can purchase day passes to Wades Beach and Shell Beach for $25, weekly permits for $70, monthly permits for $125 and seasonal permits for $250.

For updates and more information, visit shelterislandtown.us.

SHELTER ISLAND

Wades Beach

Bay beach at 114 South Midway Road; lifeguard, restroom

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS

Crescent Beach

Bay beach at the end of Crescent Beach Road; lifeguard, restroom

Menhaden Lane Beach

Bay beach at the end of Menhaden Lane

Shell Beach

Bay beach at the end of Oak Tree Lane

NEW YORK STATE BEACHES

Three bay beaches on the North Fork are classified as New York State parks. The 2021 Season Empire Pass is available for purchase, and expired passes are renewable. The card grants access to most New York State parks, beaches and facilities and is not limited to use by a single vehicle. One-season passes are $80.

Visit parks.ny.gov/parks for updates and more info.

NORTHVILLE

Hallock State Park Preserve

Bay beach at 6062 Sound Avenue

ORIENT

Orient Beach

Bay beach at 40000 Main Road; concessions, shower, BBQ grill, playground

WADING RIVER

Wildwood State Park

Bay beach at 790 Hulse Landing Road; concessions, shower, playground