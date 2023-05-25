A Complete Guide to North Fork Beaches

Dazzling sunsets, still waters, beautiful wildlife and relaxing sands lend North Fork and Shelter Island beaches an enticing air of adventure and an irresistible sense of serenity, whether on the bay or overlooking the Long Island Sound.
RIVERHEAD TOWN
Riverhead Town has four pristine beaches dotted along the Long Island Sound and Peconic Bay. Residents can purchase 2021 permits by package tier: Bronze offers parking for $20, silver offers parking and boat launching for $40, gold offers parking and 4×4 access for $80, and platinum offers all of the above for $100.
Visit townofriverheadny.gov or more information.
JAMESPORT
Iron Pier Beach
Bay beach at 500 Pier Avenue; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, playground, beach wheelchairs, picnic table
South Jamesport Beach
Bay beach at the end of Pye Lane; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, picnic table, playground, basketball court, tennis court, beach wheelchairs
RIVERHEAD
Reeve’s Beach
Bay beach at the end of Park Road; restroom
WADING RIVER
Wading River Beach
Bay beach at 230 Creek Road; restroom, boat ramp, playground
SOUTHOLD TOWN
Southold Town has six beaches to its name and each one comes with a commendable collection of amenities. Residents can purchase parking permits online for $10, but they don’t need to if they purchased a two-year permit in 2022.
For updates and more information, visit southoldtownny.gov.
GRENPORT
Gull Pond
Bay beach at 3925 Manhansett Avenue; lifeguard, playground, boat ramp
NEW SUFFOLK
New Suffolk Beach
Bay beach at 2650 Jackson Street; lifeguard, boat ramp
SOUTHOLD
Goose Creek
Bay beach at 2575 North Bayview Road; lifeguard, restroom, playground, boat ramp
Kenny’s Beach
Bay beach at 475 Leeton Road; lifeguard, restroom
McCabe’s Beach
Bay beach at 8670 Horton’s Lane; lifeguard, restroom
Town Beach
Bay beach at 53005 Route 48; Lifeguard, restroom, picnic table, playground, beach wheelchairs
SHELTER ISLAND TOWN
Shelter Island has two quiet, relaxing bathing beaches and a handful of quaint additional public beaches. Shelter Island residents can pick up parking permits for free at the Town Clerk’s Office, and non-residents can purchase day passes to Wades Beach and Shell Beach for $25, weekly permits for $70, monthly permits for $125 and seasonal permits for $250.
For updates and more information, visit shelterislandtown.us.
SHELTER ISLAND
Wades Beach
Bay beach at 114 South Midway Road; lifeguard, restroom
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS
Crescent Beach
Bay beach at the end of Crescent Beach Road; lifeguard, restroom
Menhaden Lane Beach
Bay beach at the end of Menhaden Lane
Shell Beach
Bay beach at the end of Oak Tree Lane
NEW YORK STATE BEACHES
Three bay beaches on the North Fork are classified as New York State parks. The 2021 Season Empire Pass is available for purchase, and expired passes are renewable. The card grants access to most New York State parks, beaches and facilities and is not limited to use by a single vehicle. One-season passes are $80.
Visit parks.ny.gov/parks for updates and more info.
NORTHVILLE
Hallock State Park Preserve
Bay beach at 6062 Sound Avenue
ORIENT
Orient Beach
Bay beach at 40000 Main Road; concessions, shower, BBQ grill, playground
WADING RIVER
Wildwood State Park
Bay beach at 790 Hulse Landing Road; concessions, shower, playground