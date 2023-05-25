Compass Community Center Celebrates 35 Years of Pride

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Currently celebrating 35 years as an integral part of the Palm Beach County LGBTQ+ community, Compass Community Center recently earned an award from the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, and its biggest annual event is coming up toward the end of Pride month.

“As we celebrate this momentous anniversary, we extend our gratitude to all those who have stood beside us, offering their unwavering support, invaluable insights, and indomitable spirit. The journey we have undertaken is not one we embark upon alone; it is a collective effort, fortified by the passion and determination of our community,” Compass shared in an email to supporters on Wednesday, which also pointed out that the organization had received the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Non-Profit of the Year Award on Sunday, May 21.

“In the days, weeks, and months ahead, we shall press on, propelled by the triumphs we have achieved together and the challenges that lie ahead. So, keep your eyes peeled for our anniversary logo,” it continued, noting that the logo serves as “a steadfast reminder of the immense impact we have made and the boundless potential that awaits us in the pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate world.”

“Together, we can transcend boundaries, uplift lives, and pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future for all,” the message concluded.

Compass Community Center Stonewall Ball

Join in honoring Compass for its 35th Anniversary at the annual Stonewall Ball — the center’s most important party of the year — on Saturday, June 24. This year’s theme is “Back to Our Future” in recognition of so many years of progress for LGBTQ rights and acceptance, but also the need to fight to maintain that progress in the face of growing hate and rhetoric aimed at limiting freedoms and marginalizing the community.

“…we are focusing on getting back to the future for which we fought so hard!” Compass explains.

The evening promises great company, great food and drinks, live entertainment, an awards ceremony, a silent auction (email [email protected] to support the auction), and more. Guest are encouraged to dress to impress, keeping the theme “Back to the Future” in mind.

Each year, the Compass Stonewall Ball raises funds to support programs and operations for Compass Community Center which has been serving the LGBTQ+ community in Palm Beach County for 35 years. And tickets will sell out, so get them soon!

Programs the Stonewall Ball supports at Compass include HIV/AIDS Insurance premium and co-pay, peer-support groups, youth groups and activities, transgender resources and support, free mental health services, cultural competency trainings for government agencies, corporations, and small businesses, and more.

Find tickets and info at compassglcc.com.