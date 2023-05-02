Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sag Harbor resident Don Lemon has not let his recent termination from CNN slow him down. The television personality and his longtime partner Tim Malone attended the TIME 100 Gala on April 26, where Lemon told TIME magazine his summer plans consist of hanging out on the beach with Malone.

Said Lemon, “I’m going to have the summer of a 12-year-old.”

Lemon and Malone were also spotted shopping at a Manhattan Apple Store on April 24. From there, reports OK!, the couple continued doing some retail therapy.

Meanwhile, Lemon and terminated (on the same day) Fox News Commentator Tucker Carlson have reportedly both hired attorney Bryan Freedman as their representative to deal with CNN and Fox. Southampton’s Chris Cuomo is also using Freedman in his wrongful termination dispute with CNN.

According to multiple media outlets, despite publicly bashing one another on-air for years, Carlson and Lemon have reportedly been texting one another since they were both fired on April 24.