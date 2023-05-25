Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff of summer in the Hamptons, but the holiday is more somber than just a great weekend of partying.

Make sure to take some time on Monday and honor what Memorial Day is truly about and pay respects to our soldiers who fell in battle defending this nation and sticking up for those weaker countries who needed our help.

Find the closest Hamptons Memorial Day service or parade near you on Monday, May 29 and honor the true meaning of this somber holiday.

Hamptons Memorial Day Parades & Services

East Hampton Memorial Day Parade

Main Street

9 a.m.–noon

Hosted by the VFW and The American Legion, they morning begins with a flyover at Main Beach at 9 a.m., followed by the parade, starting on Main Street at 10 a.m. and a ceremony on the Village Green at 11 a.m.

Bridgehampton Memorial Day Ceremony at the War Monument

Ocean Road/Montauk Highway

9:30 a.m.

Join the annual community gathering to honor those who gave their lives in defense of our freedom in our nation’s wars.

Sag Harbor Memorial Day Parade

Approximately 395 Main Street

9 a.m.

Presented by the Chelberg & Battle American Legion Auxiliary Post 388, the annual Sag Harbor parade begins at the war monument near Mashashimuet Park and Otter Pond, follows along Main Street, stopping at various memorials along the way to Marine Park off Bay Street. There, a service will be held where veterans and others honor the fallen.

Southampton Memorial Day Service

Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane

11 a.m.

A short parade begins at 10:45 a.m. from the First Presbyterian Church (2 S. Main Street), down Jobs Lane, into Agawam Park where the community will honor the fallen at one of the Hamptons’ largest war memorial monuments. Patrick Behringer, an infantry veteran who served in the initial phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom, is the guest speaker. Arrive at church parking lot by 10:30 a.m. to march — all veterans invited to attend. Presented by Village of Southampton Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events.

Hampton Bays Memorial Day Service & Parade

American Legion Hand-Aldrich Post 924, 55 Ponquogue Avenue

10:30 a.m.

The American Legion will hold a service at 10:30 a.m. followed by a parade starting at the Legion and traveling along Main Street to Good Ground Cemetery, where a second service will take place at 11 a.m.

Quogue Fire Department Memorial Day Service

117 Jessup Avenue

10 a.m.

Join the Quogue Fire Department for a Memorial Day service.

