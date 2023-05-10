North Fork Flower Farm’s Floral Arrangement Workshop

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Flower enthusiasts were in for a treat as North Fork Flower Farm hosted a spring flower arrangement workshop at Rose Hill Vineyards. Participants were taught how to create the most stunning of floral arrangements using the freshest seasonal blooms. The hands-on workshop was a hit with flower lovers of all skill levels under the expert guidance of the North Fork Flower Farm team. To make the experience even more pleasurable, attendees were given a glass of wine and light bites as they worked on their floral arrangements. The event was a great way for guests to explore their creativity whilst enjoying the natural beauty that Spring has to offer. With its picturesque surroundings and expert instruction, the workshop left attendees with beautiful bouquets to take home.