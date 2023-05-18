Podcasts

Power Women Podcast: Nicole Brodsky, Partner at Quatela Chimeri

By Posted on
In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the Power Women podcast, Vickie speaks with Nicole Brodsky, Partner at wide-ranging and philanthropic law firm Quatela Chimeri, about the people who impacted her early life, her role there, and her secrets to success.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

