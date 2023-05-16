Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore hosted a successful fundraiser at Fauna restaurant for her campaign in running for Southampton Town Supervisor. The event was attended by many of her family, friends, and local supporters who came to show their support for her campaign.

Attendees were privy to delicious trays of hor d’oeuvres and an open bar. During her speech, Mayor Moore thanked everyone for their support and spoke of her plans to bring the same changes she implemented in Westhampton Beach Village to a larger scale in Southampton Town.

Her unique ability to bring people together to work towards a common goal is just one of her many talents. Mayor Moore, an experienced attorney and effective Mayor for the Village of Westhampton Beach for 9 years, is looking to bring her skills to a higher level and make a positive impact on the larger community.