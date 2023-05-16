Southampton Town Supervisor 2023 Campaign Fundraiser held by Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore
-
Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria MooreRick Seigleman
-
Chris Almkog, Brian GroganRick Seigleman
-
Michael Burner, Maria Moore, Victoria SchnepsRick Seigleman
-
WHB Village Trustee Bob Rubio, Stacy RubioRick Seigleman
-
Hunter Millington, Gordon Herr, Jessica MillingtonRick Seigleman
-
Kim Monsour, Kerri TymannRick Seigleman
-
Tim and Carol Lee Nespola, Sue Santora, Urslua LynchRick Seigleman
-
Rick Seigleman
-
Vince Fazio, Steven Rosmarin, Mary KaneRick Seigleman
-
Nick Bono, James VierlingRick Seigleman
-
Enzo and Tim MoraBito, Joel PosnerRick Seigleman
-
John Schiavoni Southampton Town Councilman, Former Councilwoman Sally PopeRick Seigleman
-
Southampton Town Board Candidate Michael Anthony Iasilli, Maria Moore, Suffolk Cty. Legislature Candidate Ann WelkerRick Seigleman
-
Jim BadzikRick Seigleman
-
Jacqueline Moore, Mayor Maria Moore, Thomas MooreRick Seigleman
Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore hosted a successful fundraiser at Fauna restaurant for her campaign in running for Southampton Town Supervisor. The event was attended by many of her family, friends, and local supporters who came to show their support for her campaign.
Attendees were privy to delicious trays of hor d’oeuvres and an open bar. During her speech, Mayor Moore thanked everyone for their support and spoke of her plans to bring the same changes she implemented in Westhampton Beach Village to a larger scale in Southampton Town.
Her unique ability to bring people together to work towards a common goal is just one of her many talents. Mayor Moore, an experienced attorney and effective Mayor for the Village of Westhampton Beach for 9 years, is looking to bring her skills to a higher level and make a positive impact on the larger community.