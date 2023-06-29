A Taste of Greece for All at North Fork Festival

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork is taking Greek weekend to a whole new level!

It’s that time of year again when the region’s proud Hellenic community throw the annual Taste of Greece festival that unites lovers of Greek culture with the greater North Fork community, and it all happens on the grounds of the Transfiguration of Christ Church in Mattituck this Friday and Saturday, June 30–July 1.

Bring your appetite because the festival will be serving up Greek favorites like gyro sandwiches, souvlaki, and moussaka, as well as a slew of other specialties, all while you listen to performances of both contemporary and traditional forms of Greek music.

The event will benefit the church, founded in 1969, and is entirely family-friendly with vendors, a large flea-market, and activities for kids to participate in like sand-art and face painting.

“These festivals are crucial in bringing families together, celebrating our Greek culture and raising funds for our small, but mighty church,” said festival spokesperson Emily Kavourias. “We’ve come a long way from being a little church in the middle of a potato field, but we have a long way to go to ensure our legacy and tradition continues in this town that means so much to so many of us.”

The traditional menu for the weekend highlights everything from popular Greek handheld staples like gyros to more culturally authentic dishes like tiropita (savory cheese pie) and spanakopita (savory spinach pie in phyllo). Of course, there will be plenty of Greek salad.

For those with a sweet-tooth, a variety of tasty homemade Greek desserts will be available, too, such as baklava and loukoumades (Greek donuts to die for!)

Said Kavourias: “The festival raises awareness to not only the Greek community, but the community at large, which is very important to us as we see ourselves as part of the North Fork family and see value in supporting other organizations in the area that share similar principles.”

Festival location: 1950 Breakwater Road, Mattituck (church grounds)

For more information, go to: transfigurationofchrist.com/blog/a-taste-of-greece-mattituck-festival