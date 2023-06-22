Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you’re breaking bad for a smoky but approachable mezcal cocktail, Kissaki is the place to be for brunch this Sunday as famed actor Bryan Cranston will be behind the stick at the Japanese eatery and pop-up venue in Water Mill.

Cranston, who electrified audiences with his role as chemistry teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White on the hit AMC show Breaking Bad, will be slinging the eatery’s signature Smoky Paloma cocktail made with his Dos Hombres mezcal, the award-winning spirit he founded in 2019 with former co-star Aaron Paul.

“We’re excited to see Bryan Cranston serving our signature Smoky Paloma with his Dos Hombres mezcal on Sunday,” said Garry Kanfer, owner of Kissaki. “We were just introduced to his brand this month and had to bring it to the restaurant.”

Sunday’s brunch menu includes extravagant Kissaki favorites like Wagyu steak and eggs, a miso egg Benedict, duck salad, scallion pancakes with caviar, a sashimi platter, and an uni omelette with caviar.

Dos Hombres, praised for its approachable flavor, is made in San Luis del Rio in Oaxaca and earned rave reviews from the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Dos Hombres was also named “New York Blanco Mezcal of the Year.”

According to Cranston and Paul, “We found the best mezcal we’ve ever tasted. We started Dos Hombres to create a mezcal that we thought was perfect. A unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico.”

DJ GR1FN will spin a special set for this special brunch occasion. Table reservations from 11:30 a.m.—3 p.m. can be made by emailing [email protected].

Kissaki’s Smokey Paloma

Combine:

1.5 oz. Dos Hombres mezcal

0.5 oz. St. Germain

1.5 oz. Grapefruit juice

0.5 oz. Lime juice

(Shake and serve on the rocks, smoke with Palo Santo)

Kissaki is located at 670 East Montauk Highway, Water Mill. Visit explorekissaki.com for more info.