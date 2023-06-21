Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort Executive Chef Christopher Watts is bringing the Montauk resort’s top-rated food to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2023.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Watts about how he got into the restaurant business, food trends, his favorite dish and more in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Meet Gurney’s Montauk Resort Executive Chef Christopher Watts

How did you get into this line of work?

I have always loved cooking. Growing up in Southern California, and then traveling worldwide, I enjoyed tasting different foods and learning a lot of different cooking techniques through my travels, which I have since enjoyed translating into new dishes.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from knowing where my food comes from, through my relationships with farmers and friends who share their knowledge, their produce and their own inspiration.

What new food trends are you seeing?

People are eating fresher and outside of the box. I see a return to Brussels sprouts and kale, which I haven’t seen in a while.

What is your favorite dish?

I like Asian foods that are hot and spicy or sweet and sour.

What is your comfort food?

Fried eggs and rice.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

I admire everyday cooks in the corner shops and mom-and-pops, the unsung heroes who may not share the limelight, but are doing their thing everyday with authenticity and integrity.

What is a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I often hand out gummy bears to my staff to keep morale up and let them know they are appreciated and doing a great job.

What will you be serving at the event?

That will be a surprise; we are working on it!

Gurney’s Montauk is located at 290 Old Montauk Highway in Montauk. Visit gurneysresorts.com/montauk, or call 631-668-2345.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.