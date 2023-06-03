Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

AFLOAT USA magazine and Claudio’s Waterfront have joined forces again this year to host the second annual Aquaverse, a free-to-the-public event for seaside sun-and-fun lovers, taking place on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

After last year’s success, the event founders have upped the ante with a new mix of luxury charter yachts, demos of the latest in electric watercraft, aquaculture events and, of course, Claudio’s fresh seafood.

“We’re excited to be a part of this event and spread the word about our local shellfish and marine habitat restoration efforts,” says Kimberly Barbour, director of Cornell’s Back to the Bays, who will be on hand to showcase their interactive Traveling Touch Tank. Oysterponds Shellfish Co., based in Orient, will serve up fresh oyster tastings and shucking demonstrations and offer tours of their oyster boat. Live music will keep the party going from Claudio’s.

Visit aquaverseusa.com to learn more and register in advance to be eligible for prize giveaways.

East Hampton Village just got a bit healthier. Amber Waves opened up a summer outpost at 70 Park Place last week, in the Reutershan parking lot along the alley leading to Starbucks and BookHampton. Treat yourself to their fantastic salads, juices, wraps, produce and pastries. Pantry items, flowers, apparel and gifts will also be available.

If you missed running through the vineyards during the Memorial Day Weekend 5k race at Pindar Vineyards, don’t worry, there are several fun events to be enjoyed at the beautiful Peconic winery in June.

On Friday, June 9, there will be a free tour and tasting at the vineyard for Long Island locals, starting at 2 p.m. In fact, locals can take advantage of this deal on the second Friday of each month through September. On Sunday, June 11, you can try your hand at painting two wine glasses (in case you mess up on the first).

The cost is $40 per person and the class will start at 1 p.m. Reservations are required and space is limited. Live music can also be enjoyed at Pindar throughout the month.

We know we’re not alone in missing Mary’s Marvelous! While the bakery has been closed for nearly two years now, Mary’s is reentering our lives in the form of a cookbook. Founder Mary Schoenlein is a pastry wizard and has enough knowledge to fill 10 books.

For her first effort, recipes such as banana mocha layer cake, carrot-raisin muffin, buckwheat pancakes, apple cranberry scones and broccoli pea soup have made the cut. One recipe we’re especially keen to bake is the cinnamon buttermilk coffee cake.

“When I want a coffee cake, this is the recipe I reach for. It’s super easy to assemble, uses oil instead of butter and is really delicious,” Mary said on her Instagram account, where she’s been dropping breadcrumbs about her book for the last few months.

Did You Know?

The Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack opened in 1967 as Irish pub Flynn’s Inn, and then became The 19th Hole before landing on its current name. Over the years, it’s become a sort of trusty steed of a restaurant to locals for its reliably delicious cuisine and late night karaoke. VIPs such as John F. Kennedy, Andy Warhol and Ralph Lauren have dined there.

Current menu highlights include the Sagaponack steak for two, fresh branzino and tuna special sushi roll. Also, check out their First Avenue outpost in Manhattan the next time you’re in the city.

Cooperage Inn’s famous lobster clambake is back on the menu! For $55, 1 1/4 steamed lobster, shrimp, sea scallops, mussels, baked clams, red bliss potatoes and corn on the cob doused in a rich white wine garlic herb butter broth is all yours to savor. The return of the birds marks the beginning of spring, and the return of the lobster clambake at Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow rings in the summer as far as we’re concerned.

Pierre’s on Main Street in Bridgehampton has summer-ized their menu. Exquisite dishes such as the Montauk flounder tartare, tuna nicoise, baby octopus ceviche and the hanger steak served with Béarnaise sauce, French fries and watercress are all back. Pierre’s was established in May 2002 and hasn’t been closed for one day since! It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers the best people watching in Bridgehampton during the summer.

Bits & Bites:

Happiness is a full fridge. That’s the ethos of Stocked by Three Owls, a new fridge stocking service sending out organic and delectable prepared food to your door via the Tote Taxi delivery service. Your first two orders will be discounted 10% by using the code TOTETAXI. They are delivering to the Hamptons all summer long, every Thursday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Montauk Brewing Co. is celebrating their 11th anniversary with a special brew. The Peaches & Cream Ale will be available fresh off the canning line at the Brew Barn in Montauk. Stay tuned, there should be more developments in their new Brew Barn series.

Food Quote:

“The tomato offers its gift of fiery color and cool completeness.” –Pablo Neruda