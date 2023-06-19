In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet William Finnegan
Episode 135: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with William Finnegan, an international journalist, staff writer at The New Yorker and author.
His memoir, Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life, won numerous awards including the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Biography. Pulitzer.org describes the book as “A finely crafted memoir of a youthful obsession that has propelled the author through a distinguished writing career.”
His publisher, Penguin Books, says, “Barbarian Days is an old-school adventure story, and intellectual autobiography, a social history, a literary road move, and an extraordinary exploration of the gradual mastering of an exacting little-understood art.”