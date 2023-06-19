Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet William Finnegan

Episode 135: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with William Finnegan, an international journalist, staff writer at The New Yorker and author.

His memoir, Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life, won numerous awards including the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Biography. Pulitzer.org describes the book as “A finely crafted memoir of a youthful obsession that has propelled the author through a distinguished writing career.”

His publisher, Penguin Books, says, “Barbarian Days is an old-school adventure story, and intellectual autobiography, a social history, a literary road move, and an extraordinary exploration of the gradual mastering of an exacting little-understood art.”

