You may wonder why eLTacobar has odd capitalizations in its name. The new taco spot in Sag Harbor is helmed by Chef Laurent Tourondel, who is known by his initials and owned LT Burger in the same location for 12 years. Menu items that make our eyes widen include the eggs chilaquiles with vegan chorizo, Yucatan verdura ensalada with lime cumin dressing and chicken taco asado. The margarita offerings (the true barometer for any taco bar) are extensive and creative, including options such as rosé grapefruit. A bevy of palomas are on hand as well. The restaurant’s décor is vivacious enough to make Frida Kahlo’s unibrow smile.

And eLTacobar isn’t the only new restaurant opening in Sag Harbor this month. The French wine bar Vin sur Vingt is expected to open next to Sen any day now. The menu includes an extensive list of over 200 wines from regions such as Bordeaux, Loire Valley and Alsace coupled with tapas-style French cuisine. Owner Sebastien Auvet has six other Vin sur Vingt locations in Manhattan and is also a part owner of Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee. You’ll be making a reservation pour deux in no time.

Sag Harbor Kitchen, led by Michelin-winning chef Melissa O’Donnell, scheduled its grand opening for June 15 at 26 Bay Street, where Dockside operated for 26 years. O’Donnell strives to form a communal hub at the restaurant, hosting backgammon on the deck and jazz suppers under the stars. Sag Harbor Kitchen has partnered with the platform Kittch (backed by LeBron James) to livestream classes and other happenings — farm to sea to livestream to table.

Two new pop-ups are opening at Kissaki in Water Mill this summer. The Miami hotspot Lilikoi will offer its sublime organic Hawaiian cuisine for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m.–3 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, before Kissaki opens for dinner starting in mid-June.

PastaRAMEN will be cheffing up its unique Wafu Italian cuisine for a special dinner party series in Kissaki’s private omakase tasting room from June 26 to August 28. Launched by James Beard-nominated chef Robbie Felice in 2020, pastaRAMEN has opened pop-ups throughout the country to much fanfare.

The umami-rich menu features dishes such as truffle porcini ramen, mochi ramen, kaluga caviar and in-house dry-aged Japanese A5 wagyu.

Did You Know?

Union Burger Bar in Southampton is set in an actual speakeasy from the Prohibition Era. The party hasn’t stopped since. Although the popular haunt may be best known for their cheeseburger deluxe and boozy shakes, their menu is full of surprises.

Supposedly, the now ubiquitous celery garnish for a Bloody Mary originated at the Chicago bar Butch McGuire’s. According to lore, a customer was given the drink without a swizzle stick, so he reached for the nearest thing to use to stir it: a stack of celery. The tradition is alive and well at Navy Beach in Montauk, which will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18 by offering all dads a complimentary Bloody Mary or Budweiser beer with their meal. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner on Father’s Day beginning at noon.

The sushi bar is back at Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack, available Wednesday through Sunday. While it’s difficult to pinpoint our favorite roll, we’ll nominate the firecracker special featuring a shrimp tempura roll filled with avocado and topped in spicy crab, crunchy flake, spicy mayo, masago and eel sauce.

Bits & Bites:

It’s harder and harder to find a good deal on a lobster roll in the Hamptons. One viable choice is R.AIRE at Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays, which is offering $25 lobster rolls Thursdays at the bar from 4–6 p.m.

Liar’s Saloon in Montauk has been repackaged as Marlena’s Pack Out. The property was acquired by Sam Gershowitz, who is committed to maintaining the hole-in-the-wall feel of Liar’s (along with the prices). Many of the same bartenders remain, and don’t worry, there are mudslides.

Chronicle Wines in Peconic has teamed up with North Fork Seafood and Grace & Grit to offer summer seafood pop-ups at their venue every other Thursday this summer, with the next one being held on June 29. Attendees will be presented with a rotation of small plates such as poké, crudo, seafood salad, tostados and lobster rolls, accompanied with refreshing summer wines. The small plates range from $8–$18 while the wines are $12–$16 per glass or $25 per flight. The cuisine will vary at each event and is contingent on the haul of the day.

Four Oaks, the organic café and juice bar with locations in Southampton and Montauk, is here to help you stay hydrated this summer. Favorite summer sips include the Maca Mama featuring maca, bananas, cinnamon, almond butter, dates and almond milk, and the Tropical Passion with mango, passion fruit, mango protein powder and coconut water. Four Oaks operates seven days a week at 42 Jaggers Lane in Southampton, and from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 696 Montauk Highway in Montauk.

Food Quote:

“A bottle of wine contains more philosophy than all the books in the world.” – Louis Pasteur, French chemist