Hamptons Fine Art Fair Promises Biggest Year Ever in 2023

The Hamptons is well known for hosting some of the most well attended and exciting art fairs in the region, but this summer’s Hamptons Fine Art Fair (HFAF) promises to be the biggest and boldest of them all. With the cancellation of this year’s Art Market Hamptons, HFAF became the only game in town, and the focal point of the season for artists, galleries, collectors and enthusiasts.

From July 13–16 on the Southampton Fairgrounds (605 County Road 39), this massive fair is being staged in a 70,000-square-foot pavilion complex on 17 acres, with roughly 12,000 guests exploring more than 130 galleries from around the world representing some 800 artists with over $160 million of work on display.

“Usually these fairs are 50, 60, 70 galleries, so this is almost twice the size of a normal art fair,” explains HFAF Executive Director Rick Friedman. “I think what I’m really excited about is the range of high-quality curated art we have from emerging artists to the blue-chip masters,” he adds, pointing out, “Very few art fairs around the country have this kind of magnitude of range.”

He continues, “This is my 30th art fair I’ve produced in my career, and this is by far the largest in terms of the number of artists, the number of galleries, the number of people, potential sales and all that — it’s really off the charts.”

Along with the art on view in gallery booths, Friedman explains that the 2023 HFAF has a powerful lineup of events and attractions, including having one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, the Astor Place Cube, aka “Alamo,” sculpted by late Hamptons artist Tony Rosenthal, fully refurbished, spinning again and on view at the fair.

“Having New York City loan us one of their most cherished sculptural landmarks for four days is unprecedented, unheard of,” Friedman says. “We didn’t get the Statue of Liberty, but we got the number two location, which is this Astor Place Cube, for four days … what a selfie photo op!” he adds, noting later that it will be the first time the sculpture has spun in years because it was stuck from corrosion.

Friedman shared his astonishment about all the special themed events and booths on view this year, including The Hamptons Celebrates Picasso, featuring the largest display of important Pablo Picasso works ever assembled in the Hamptons, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death. This exhibition will showcase more than 30 important original works, lithographs, and linocuts by the Spanish master, from the 1930s to the 1960s. And unlike similar museum programs, every piece on display is available for immediate acquisition.

Among the other special programs and showings is A Tribute to Norman Rockwell, displaying art from 18 of the painter’s most impactful Saturday Evening Post covers, along with seven more pieces from other Post illustrators: Joseph Christian Leyendecker, John Ford Clymer, Maxfield Parrish and others.

Visitors will also enjoy viewing and acquiring from a Mostly Motherwell exhibit featuring selections by the iconic East Hampton Abstract Expressionist; a Blue-Chip Black Artists show curated by Bill Hodges Gallery showcasing prominent and historically significant Black artists; and Set in Stone, the Art of the Fossil including a rare 50 million-year-old, 9-foot, fossilized crocodile called “Max.”

Guests can also see a Best of British exhibit with David Hockney and Bridget Riley; The Heroines of Abstract Expressionism featuring Elaine de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, Hedde Sterne, Audrey Flack, Lynne Drexler, and Dusti Bonge — female artists who were key members of the movement.

The fair will also name the 2023 inductees to the Hamptons Artists Hall of Fame, which highlights esteemed local artists and invites discovery for those who may not yet know their work. The names include Fay Lansner (1921–2010), Cornelia Foss (b. 1931), Tony Rosenthal (1914–2009), Hans Van de Bovenkamp (b. 1938) and John Ferren (1905–1970).

These are just a handful of the many things happening from Thursday to Sunday, July 13–16. Friedman says all exhibitors are vetted to make sure they have quality work that belongs at the fair, and attendees can expect a satisfying experience, from art to networking to food and drinks.

“We have two food trucks, one is from Main Prospect restaurant, on Main Street,” Friedman says, pointing out that they also have award-winning chef Marc Bynum’s Hush Ramen Truck and three bars.

The Hamptons Fine Art Fair opens Thursday night, July 13 at 8 p.m., with VIP access at 6 p.m. Guild Hall is the beneficiary of the opening night gala proceeds, and the fair has more sponsors than ever.

“I think it’s a hell of a fun day,” Friedman says of the fair. “It’s like shopping at MoMA.”

Visit hamptonsfineartfair.com for a full list of Hamptons Fine Art Fair exhibitors and events.

–PARTNER CONTENT