There is nothing more synonymous with the bounty of the East End than a vibrant summer farmers market. While some are big and some are small, some tout history and culture, while others peddle simple pies and jams, and almost all of them sell merch! And one thing you know about local farmers is that they take their in-season produce very seriously!
So, this summer, skip the lines at the supermarket and shop the delicious, locally grown bounty from our own soil. Visit a Hamptons or North Fork farm stand or farmers market and make it a habit. Not only are you supporting your community’s agricultural heroes (remember: no farms, no food), you’re taking home honestly grown eats that you can feel good about.
HAMPTONS FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS
AMBER WAVES FARM MARKET
Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; café hours 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: amberwavesfarm.org
EAST HAMPTON FARMERS MARKET
Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
When: Fridays through September
Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org
GOOD GROUND FARMERS MARKET
Where: Hamptons Bays Plaza, 190 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
When: Thursdays through September 15, 3–7 p.m.
Who: eciny.org
MONTAUK FARMERS MARKET
Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk
When: Thursdays through September 28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Who: montaukchamber.com
SAG HARBOR FARMERS MARKET
Where: At Bay Street and Burke Street, Sag Harbor
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: sagharborfarmersmarket.com
SOUTHAMPTON FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET
Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton
When: Sundays through September 10, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: southamptonchamber.com
SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET
Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
When: Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: ashawagh-hall.org
WESTHAMPTON BEACH FARMERS MARKET
Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: westhamptonchamber.org
NORTH FORK FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS
ANDREWS FAMILY FARM STAND
Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Calverton
When: Daily through the summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com
BAYVIEW MARKET & FARMS
Where: 891 Main Road, Aquebogue
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
HAVENS FARMERS MARKET
Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through May, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Who: shelterislandhistorical.org
SYLVESTER MANOR FARM STAND
Where: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (May hours)
Who: sylvestermanor.org