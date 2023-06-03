Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ronald A. Nolan, a retired organized crime investigator formerly of Southampton, died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones at his daughter’s home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia on Saturday, May 20. He was 82.

Born on October 19, 1940, Nolan was a proud veteran and served four years in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician’s mate. After the Navy, he worked for Grumman Aerospace before joining the New York State Police. his remarkable career in the NYSP spanned 20 years and took him to all corners of the Empire State as his career progressed. He spent his last 13 years in the NYSP with the Organized Crime Task Force, and retired in 1983 as senior investigator.

During his law enforcement career, Nolan earned his associate’s degree from Westchester Community College, a Bachelor of Science from Iona College and a Master of Science from Long Island University. All his degrees were in criminal justice.

His extensive education and experience with the NYSP led him into his next career as an investigator for Lincoln First Bank, National Bank of Westchester and Chase Manhattan Bank. He also served as vice president of security for Coastal Federal Bank in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Nolan served his community in many roles and for many years. He was an active volunteer firefighter for the Southampton Hose Company and served as lieutenant and captain for several years. He was also an active member of the Elks Club and American Legion.

Nolan loved camping and traveling. He organized many camping trips with his young family and created life-long memories for them. Once retired, he and his beloved wife, “Pat,” went on many exciting adventures. They traveled the United States in their RV, cruised the Caribbean and Europe, and took many vacations with friends and family. Nolan was energetic, always ready to help others, and valued spending time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Jim and Shari Nolan, Bill and Carol Nolan, RJ Nolan and Joy Hedges, and Kate Nolan and George Stepanovich; three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his best friend and beautiful wife of 58 years, Doris “Pat” Nolan.