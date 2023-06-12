Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Store-bought pesto will work for this clams ala kasbah recipe from 668 The Gig Shack in Montauk, but if you have the time, make your own!

668 The Gig Shack Clams Ala Kasbah

Ingredients:

Manila clams

Pesto

Minced garlic

Basic white cooking wine

Dukkah powder*

Lemon wedge

Size-C Yukon potatoes

Preparations:

1. The Manila clams must be cleaned prior to use. Soak clams for 20 minutes in salty water.

2. Par cook whole potatoes until tender. Rest for 10 minutes then smash! Roast in oven preheated to 425°F until crispy. Brush with rosemary-and-thyme-infused butter.

*Dukkah Powder Ingredients:

Pecans

Macadamia

Black and white sesame seeds

Whole coriander seeds

Whole cumin seeds

Pine nuts

Almonds

*Dukkah Powder Directions:

1. Combine equal parts of all ingredients, then toast in oven until fragrant.

2. Pulse in food processor until course.

3. Add 1 tbsp of ground cumin and coriander, salt and pepper. Mix all together and you have dukkah powder.

Cooking Directions:

1. Start with a hot sauté pan and about a tablespoon of olive oil. Add minced garlic and cook until golden brown. Toss in some clams and splash of white wine. Cover and let steam for a couple minutes on high heat or until clams are just opened up.

2. Turn down the burner to low. Now we make the sauce! Let’s get a heaping spoon of pesto in there and a big dollop of butter.

3. Slowly cream out the butter into the sauce and taste for flavor. Grab a few smashed potatoes for the base, place your clams spontaneously around the plate. Spoon your sauce on, dust with dukkah. Squeeze that lemon on and enjoy!

668 The Gig Shack is located at 782 Montauk Highway, Montauk. Visit 668thegigshack.com for more info.