Recipe: Make Desmond’s Dazzling Potato-Crusted Flounder

Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind Long Island in Wading River partners with the community to bring in exciting events like live music, beer and wine pairing dinners, and comedy and psychic nights. We don’t need to see a psychic to tell us that Executive Chef Brian Shuren’s potato-crusted flounder recipe, using Italian parsley and a North Fork vegetable medley, will dazzle you.

Desmond’s Potato-Crusted Flounder

Ingredients for flounder (one serving):

7 oz Flounder filet

1 Yukon gold potato

1 Beaten egg

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup Flour

1/4 cup Olive oil

3 sprigs Flat Italian parsley

1 tbsp Pecorino Romano cheese

Ingredients for sauce:

1/2 cup Cream

1/4 cup White wine

1 Lemon

Salt and pepper

Ingredients for vegetables:

1/4 Zucchini julienned

1/4 Yellow squash julienned

4 Broccoli florets

3 Baby carrots

1/4 Julienne shallots

1 Sliced garlic clove

1/4 cup Vegetable broth

1 tsp Olive oil

1 tsp Butter

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Roast one potato until it is fork tender and cool. When potato is cool, peel and coarsely grate. Lightly flour the flounder and dip flounder into egg mixture, then coat the flounder lightly with grated potato.

3. Get a sauté pan hot with the olive oil and sauté the flounder until golden brown, place sauté pan in oven for approximately 15 minutes.

4. Using a new sauté pan for vegetable, sauté garlic and shallots, then add carrots and vegetable broth. Cook carrots until tender, then add the rest of the vegetable and cook until tender.

5. Remove flounder from oven, place your cooked vegetable in center of plate, place flounder on top of vegetables.

6. Deglaze flounder pan with white wine, add cream and lemon juice and simmer sauce for approximately 3–4 minutes (1/4-inch bubbles). Top flounder with sauce, fresh parsley and Pecorino Romano cheese.

For more from Desmond’s Restaurant, visit eastwindlongisland.com/desmonds-restaurant.