Suffolk Police Hosting Vehicle Auction in Westhampton

Suffolk County police will auction off more than 100 vehicles including sedans, SUVs, a dump truck, trailers and motorcycles this week at its facility in Westhampton.

The police department will host the auction rain or shine at 9 a.m. on June 10. Bidders will be able to preview the vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 8 and 9 as well as one hour before the auction starts.

All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility is located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton.

For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit suffolkpd.org under Precinct and Specialized Units and click Impound Section, followed by Upcoming Auctions and Events.