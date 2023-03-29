Suffolk Police to Auction Vehicles in Westhampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Suffolk County police plan to auction off more than 100 vehicles with the starting bid of $300 each at the department’s impound facility in Westhampton this Saturday, April 1.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles and sport utility vehicles going up on the auction block range from foreign sports cars such as a BMW 330i to American pickups like a 1994 Ford F-250, all of which are sold as-is.

The public can preview the vehicles between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 30 and 31 as well as one hour before the auction starts at 9 a.m. April 1.

Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility is located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit suffolkpd.org under Precinct and Specialized Units, click Impound Section, followed by Upcoming Auctions and Events.

Non-vehicular Suffolk police property auctions, previously next to police headquarters in Yaphank, are now held online at propertyroom.com.