We all know that protecting our skin from the sun’s harmful, burning, aging and skin cancer-causing UVA and UVB rays is critical. Unfortunately, many people not only don’t apply enough sunscreen, they don’t apply sunscreen often.

There are many reasons for this. Sunscreen can feel chalky, it can cake, it can leave stains, it can clog pores or more generally, it becomes an afterthought in the heat of the moment whilst we’re out having fun in the sun.

The solution? Sun protective clothing! Not only do you not need to wear sunscreen underneath UV clothing, nothing ever needs to be reapplied.

With that in mind we spoke with Beth Van der Eems, founder of the Long Island-based women’s swim brand SunSkyns, which specializes in swimwear made to protect the skin while partaking in outdoor water activities.

Beth Van der Eems Talks SunSkyns

Can you tell us a little bit about your background?

My background before motherhood and launching SunSkyns was as a management consultant specializing in software solutions for Fortune 50 companies. I am also a musician who loves to play string quartets.

What inspired you to start your business?

I have a northern European (Irish) heritage, and my skin is super sensitive to the sun. Rather than tan gently as I got older I began to just burn. I have enjoyed watersports my whole life; I swam competitively, sailed, kayaked, windsurfed, but sunscreens often wore off and were ineffective. I began to stay out of the sun to protect myself.

Looking out from my shady lounge chair I decided there had to be another way to enjoy water sports. I looked around for swim products that were both protective and looked great, but I couldn’t find any. Most of the options I saw looked like small men’s shirts in pink, so I decided to design what I wanted and made them myself.

Realizing there are other women in the same situation I made more for my dear friends who also tended to burn easily — and they all loved them! That’s how SunSkyns was born.

What are some things people might not know about when it comes to protecting their skin from the sun?

You can burn while in the water and not even feel it. Also, sunscreen can be toxic to people and to marine life. Finally, repeated burns increase skin cancer possibilities.

Can you tell us about what sets SunSkyns apart from other sun protective swim brands?

SunSkyns is modular meaning that different products can be used for different activities. Our products also coordinate and look and feel elegant. Many sun protective swim brands are thin and feel cheap and clingy on the body. We use a high-quality sun-protecting fabric that is durable, yet feels silky and has a little bit of compression so it looks great.

Moreover, our pieces are easy to take off and put on because the suit and jacket have a front long zip. Plus, the suit has a shelf bra with removable cups, so it fits any type of body and the skirt fits on the waist or hips depending on your needs. We make all of our products in the USA and, lastly, SunSkyns travels well; our pieces scrunch up really small and still look great upon arrival.

Anything you can tell us about what’s to come for the brand?

My daughter Alida and I are working to introduce new products as well as working to enhance the product line with more SPF options.

For more information, visit sunskyns.com.

