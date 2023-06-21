Torch & Crown Beer Garden Grows at Dive Bar Pizza

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Montauk’s favorite dive bar and pizzeria is growing a summer garden. A beer garden, that is.

Craft beer mavens Torch & Crown Brewing have set up shop in Dive Bar Pizza for a summer crossover that will bring drafts with names like “Almost Famous” and “Share House” to Amagansett’s newly renamed pizza joint and surf-themed nightspot.

With its flagship location in Soho and a new outpost in Union Square, Torch & Crown is Manhattan’s only fully-functioning brewery. It will be the first effort for the brewery in the Hamptons, and the company’s founder said they wanted to find a spot for the beer garden that was both community-minded and casual.

“As young adults, we spent a ton of time in Montauk each summer. We chose the backyard of Dive Bar Pizza as our location because it aligns with our vision of building a strong community vibe,” said co-owner John Dantzler. “We want to create a laid-back beer garden where everyone feels welcome, whether they’re locals or weekend visitors, which Dive Bar Pizza already does a great job of. It’s about enjoying great beer, good company, and a relaxed atmosphere that is now harder to find in Montauk.”

Dantzler and co-owner Joe Correia are native New Yorkers whose origin story involves getting booted from a bar for under-age drinking and having the resourcefulness, as teenagers, to start making their own home-brew. After dabbling in the post-college workforce, the duo took the leap and invested their own personal savings, raised money from friends and family, and obtained loans for equipment to fund the brewpub, which began its life in the Bronx.

The name Torch & Crown is in reference to the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of hope, dreams, and fresh starts. Aptly, the flagship Soho brewery and restaurant opened during the pandemic, but still managed to survive, thrive, expand, and bring their brand to a national audience.

The beer garden will feature multiple hand-crafted drafts that go perfectly with Dive Bar Pizza’s specialty pies, including brand-favorite Almost Famous, “a smooth, bright, aromatic hazy IPA packed with peach and grapefruit notes,” and the summer seasonal Share House, an easy-drinking crisp ale specifically made to complement your summers out east.

There will also be a rotating list of live bands and DJs every weekend.

Other hand-crafted selections from Torch & Crown include Tenement, Stoop, and Intersect.

Dive Bar Pizza is a large, casual bar and pizzeria with indoor and outdoor seating that’s become known for its summer nightlife. A number of large TVs play a steady stream of live sports, plus a good dose of surf and skate videos.

Dive Bar Pizza is located at 2095 Montauk Highway, along the Napeague Stretch in Amagansett. Learn more at divebarpizza.com.

Check out Torch & Crown Brewing Company at torchandcrown.com.