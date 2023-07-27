Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Westhampton Beach Project returns to celebrate the end of July this weekend, July 28-29, bringing a combination of contemporary dance, music, art and delicious eats from local Long Island restaurants to the Great Lawn on Main Street.

This eventful weekend will feature singer Chris Ruggiero and The Parsons Dance Company.

Audience members will journey through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll with Ruggiero on Friday, performing hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. He gained national attention after his PBS-TV broadcast special and travels the country to sing vintage rock and share his passion for the classics.

The Parsons Dance Company will take the stage Saturday, a contemporary American dance company internationally renowned for its energetic, athletic ensemble work.

“We imagine things, all things, and then begins the creative process, which is the Westhampton Beach Project 2023,” said Westhampton Beach Project founder Steven Colucci, an artist and president of the Musical Mime Theater.

Colucci has worked in the arts almost 50 years and worked closely with famous mime Marcel Marceau. A local Westhampton resident, he hopes to expose the younger generations to these art forms.

This two-day Westhampton Beach Project will also feature many of Colucci’s paintings that will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going back to the project.

The weekend celebration begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28, also encompassing a mini food festival with bites from more than 25 local restaurants and cocktails from 12 different bars, open both nights.

The Westhampton Beach Project is free to the public, but with a charitable donation of $60 or more, you can receive a VIP seat on the Great Lawn, hors d’oeuvres, specialty appetizers and cocktails for the event. All proceeds will go towards The Musical Mime Company.

For more information on the event, including all participating restaurants and bars, visit whbproject.com.