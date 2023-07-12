Dan’s Power List of the East End 2023 Honorees Announced 

Dan’s Power List of the East End presented by 13
The 2023 Power Listers of the East End will be honored at the annual event where extraordinary individuals are recognized for their accomplishments and their commitment to making the region a better place. This event will welcome more than 300 people who will enjoy an ultimate networking and celebratory evening.
“We are thrilled to bring together the most powerful individuals from the North and South Forks to celebrate their accomplishments across the entire East End,” said Elizabeth Aloni, senior vice president of Schneps Media Events.
The honorees selected are men and women across all industries and nonprofits on the East End who have made and continue to make a positive impact.
Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers, the Long Island Press, Behind the Hedges and Noticia, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.
And 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to benefit the New York Cancer Foundation.
Dan’s Power List of the East End 2023 Honorees
Ari Ackerman, Partner, Miami Marlins, Founder, Bunk1.com
Dr. Yvette M. Aguiar, Supervisor & Police Commissioner, Town of Riverhead
Lindsey Albinski, Partner, Winkler Kurtz, LLP
JB Andreassi, Real Estate Advisor, Nest Seekers International
Frederico Azevedo, Founder & CEO, Unlimited Earth Care
Hon. Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive
Carl Benincasa, Attorney, The Benincasa Group
Nick Cascio, Co-Owner, Giorgio’s of Baiting Hollow
Christopher J. Chimeri, Esq., Founding Partner, Quatela Chimeri, PLLC
Jordan Edwards, CEO & President, Mixology Clothing Company
Zach Erdem, Owner, 75 Main Group
Dr. Alexis Gersten, Dentist, Beach Dental
Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology
Matt Jedlicka, Associate Partner, L.K. McLean Associates, P.C.
Frank Lombardi, Chief Logistics Officer, Kinexion Inc.
Jameson McWilliams, Founding Partner, Crouch McWilliams Law Group PLLC
Robert Misseri, Founder, Paws of War
Kevin O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, Dime Community Bank
Keven Peterman, PE, Engineer, L.K. McLean Associates, P.C.
Dan Rattiner, American Journalist & Newspaper Publisher, Dan’s Papers
Kevin Santacroce, Long Island Market President, ConnectOne Bank
Kim Shaw, Environmental Protection Director, Town of East Hampton
David & Mona Sterling, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, SterlingRisk
Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr., Sheriff, Suffolk County
Marci Waterman, Chief Operating Officer, SterlingRisk
Melissa Winslow, Principal Environmental Analyst, Town of East Hampton
Hal Zwick, Director, Compass Real Estate Hamptons
For tickets and more information visit SchnepsMedia.com/events.