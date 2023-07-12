Dan’s Power List of the East End 2023 Honorees Announced 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Power List of the East End presented by 13

The 2023 Power Listers of the East End will be honored at the annual event where extraordinary individuals are recognized for their accomplishments and their commitment to making the region a better place. This event will welcome more than 300 people who will enjoy an ultimate networking and celebratory evening.

“We are thrilled to bring together the most powerful individuals from the North and South Forks to celebrate their accomplishments across the entire East End,” said Elizabeth Aloni, senior vice president of Schneps Media Events.

The honorees selected are men and women across all industries and nonprofits on the East End who have made and continue to make a positive impact.

Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers, the Long Island Press, Behind the Hedges and Noticia, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

And 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to benefit the New York Cancer Foundation.

Dan’s Power List of the East End 2023 Honorees

Ari Ackerman, Partner, Miami Marlins, Founder, Bunk1.com

Dr. Yvette M. Aguiar, Supervisor & Police Commissioner, Town of Riverhead

Lindsey Albinski, Partner, Winkler Kurtz, LLP

JB Andreassi, Real Estate Advisor, Nest Seekers International

Frederico Azevedo, Founder & CEO, Unlimited Earth Care

Hon. Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive

Carl Benincasa, Attorney, The Benincasa Group

Nick Cascio, Co-Owner, Giorgio’s of Baiting Hollow

Christopher J. Chimeri, Esq., Founding Partner, Quatela Chimeri, PLLC

Jordan Edwards, CEO & President, Mixology Clothing Company

Zach Erdem, Owner, 75 Main Group

Dr. Alexis Gersten, Dentist, Beach Dental

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Matt Jedlicka, Associate Partner, L.K. McLean Associates, P.C.

Frank Lombardi, Chief Logistics Officer, Kinexion Inc.

Jameson McWilliams, Founding Partner, Crouch McWilliams Law Group PLLC

Robert Misseri, Founder, Paws of War

Kevin O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, Dime Community Bank

Keven Peterman, PE, Engineer, L.K. McLean Associates, P.C.

Dan Rattiner, American Journalist & Newspaper Publisher, Dan’s Papers

Kevin Santacroce, Long Island Market President, ConnectOne Bank

Kim Shaw, Environmental Protection Director, Town of East Hampton

David & Mona Sterling, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, SterlingRisk

Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr., Sheriff, Suffolk County

Marci Waterman, Chief Operating Officer, SterlingRisk

Melissa Winslow, Principal Environmental Analyst, Town of East Hampton

Hal Zwick, Director, Compass Real Estate Hamptons

For tickets and more information visit SchnepsMedia.com/events.