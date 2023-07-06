Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Fans of the popular Florida comedy series, The Art of Laughter 2023 received an exciting update on June 30 when Marjorie Waldo, President and CEO of the nonprofit organization and venue, Arts Garage, announced the trio of comedians who would headline the series through the rest of the summer: Shaun Jones, Gina Brillon and Greg Morton.

Taking place at Arts Garage Delray Beach (94 NE 2nd Avenue) the first Friday of every month at 8 p.m., the comedy series is presented in collaboration between Arts Garage and The Comedy Zone.

Jones, who will headline the July 7 show, has traveled across the globe, performing comedy for international audiences from all walks of life. He’s most recognizable from his appearances on B.E.T’s Comic View, 1st Amendment Standup on Starz and the 2003 film Shade, which saw him alongside Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

Brillon is no stranger to the comedy scene. The established Puerto Rican comedian, actress and writer has been performing stand-up comedy since she was 17 years old. She is a Gracie Award winner and has made appearances on The View, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Conners on ABC and more. Most recently, fans might remember Brillon from her appearances on America’s Got Talent, making it as a finalist in Season 16. Her show comes to Delray on August 4.

Like Brillon, Morton appeared on America’s Got Talent during the show’s 14th season where he impressed judges like Howie Mandell who called him a one-man variety show. Morton has been performing for over 30 years and has opened for famous stars like Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall. The recognizable comedian will perform his show on September 1.

The diverse lineup of comedians promotes Arts Garage’s mission to foster inclusion in the arts. The nonprofit connects people through comedy and will continue to do so with The Art of Laughter series.

Tickets for all three shows are available now on Arts Garage’s website, artsgarage.org, and cost between $30–$35 per person.