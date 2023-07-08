East Hamptonite Gay Quarty Remembered for Generosity

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Gay Quarty of East Hampton and Melbourne Beach, Florida died on June 21. She was 78.

She was born on February 20, 1945 in Manhattan to Betty Louise and James Harkness. She grew up in East Hampton and, after marriage at the age of 19, resided in several homes on Long Island and New Jersey. Quarty and her husband returned to reside in East Hampton in 2015 to be near their daughters.

Quarty was generous and devoted to her family, but her compassion for others continued with her volunteer work. She was a hospital volunteer in Port Jefferson and in Newton, New Jersey. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Church of Newton, New Jersey and of the First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton; a caregiver/companion for Meals on Wheels in Newton, New Jersey; and a member of the East Hampton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Quarty had a great sense of adventure. In addition to enjoying world travel, she liked sailing and boating, hiking and walking, planting and farming, tennis and golf. She was also an avid reader.

Quarty is survived by her husband, N. Stewart Quarty of Melbourne Beach, Florida; her daughters, Stacy Quarty of Water Mill and Kimberly Quarty of East Quogue; her grandchildren, Robert Dunning of Eastport, Reilly Dunning of East Quogue, Karmen Friedman of Manhattan and Devon Friedman of Water Mill; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Stephanie Harkness of Winthrop, Maine; son-in-laws, Jamison Friedman of Water Mill and Damon Hagan of East Quogue; and step grandchildren, Audrey and Ty Hagan of Manorville.

A memorial visitation was held on June 25 at the O’Connell-Rothwell Funeral Home in Southampton. A service and burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the Quarty family requests that you cherish your family and friends.