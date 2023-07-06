Sagaponack

Get Wild Summer Gala Benefits Wildlife Rescue

By Jacqueline Moore
comments
Posted on

  • Assemblyman Fred Thiele and Nancy Lynn ThieleLisa Tamburini

  • Chris Strub (Exec. Dir. Evelyn Alexander), Noelle DunlopLisa Tamburini

  • Dawn Zelinski and Jeff DrewLisa Tamburini

  • Eva DeLesia, Louis DeLesia, Jeffrey ColleLisa Tamburini

  • James Burnes and Noreen DonovanLisa Tamburini

  • Jane Gill and Bruce Weber with MeepLisa Tamburini

  • Jason Malihan, Jason Gao, Nancy LiangLisa Tamburini

  • Julie Flores, John Leonard, Julie Keyes, Eugenio ValleLisa Tamburini

  • Julie Ratner, Sam Eskenazi, Christine and Randall BlankLisa Tamburini

  • Katleen DeMonchy, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Bonnie Pfieffer EvansLisa Tamburini

  • Lauren Chattman and Jack BishopLisa Tamburini

  • Leesa Rowland, Larry WohlLisa Tamburini

  • Maria and Soren WhiteLisa Tamburini

  • Michael Rivas and Tracy BroxmeyerLisa Tamburini

  • Noelle Dunlop, Sara Shala, Luisa DiazLisa Tamburini

  • Rick Friedman, Cindy Lou Wakefield, Tracey Loggia, Julie KeyesLisa Tamburini

  • Sara Shala and Elena GibbsLisa Tamburini

The 15th annual Get Wild Summer Gala welcomed animal enthusiasts and conversation advocates to a night of enchantment and goodwill at the Sagaponack Sculpture Field. The fundraiser benefited the Hampton Bays-based not-for-profit Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, whose team works tirelessly to provide medical care and rehabilitation to animals so they could be released back into their natural habitats.

Attendees were treated to a delightful array of appetizers and drinks while enjoying the melodic tunes of live music that filled the air. The event’s highlight was the captivating silent auction, showcasing an impressive array of items for bidding. All of the money raised throughout the event was committed to supporting the wildlife center, a haven for orphaned and injured native wildlife.

By joining this remarkable gathering, attendees not only experienced a memorable evening but also made a profound impact on the conservation and preservation of our precious wildlife, reinforcing the vital importance of nurturing and protecting our natural world.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites