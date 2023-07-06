Get Wild Summer Gala Benefits Wildlife Rescue

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The 15th annual Get Wild Summer Gala welcomed animal enthusiasts and conversation advocates to a night of enchantment and goodwill at the Sagaponack Sculpture Field. The fundraiser benefited the Hampton Bays-based not-for-profit Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, whose team works tirelessly to provide medical care and rehabilitation to animals so they could be released back into their natural habitats.

Attendees were treated to a delightful array of appetizers and drinks while enjoying the melodic tunes of live music that filled the air. The event’s highlight was the captivating silent auction, showcasing an impressive array of items for bidding. All of the money raised throughout the event was committed to supporting the wildlife center, a haven for orphaned and injured native wildlife.

By joining this remarkable gathering, attendees not only experienced a memorable evening but also made a profound impact on the conservation and preservation of our precious wildlife, reinforcing the vital importance of nurturing and protecting our natural world.