Guild Hall Announces Its Reopening

The highly anticipated Guild Hall grand reopening was a resounding success as Chairman Marty Cohen and Executive Director Andrea Grover welcomed guests to a momentous occasion. After months of anticipation, Guild Hall proudly announced its reopening to the public, marking the completion of the first phase of its comprehensive renovation.

The legendary multidisciplinary arts center with state-of-the-art technology, ensures high-performance experiences for visitors. The institution’s commitment to accessibility and sustainability was prominently showcased and put on proved their tireless efforts and dedication of the Guild Hall team, who worked diligently to create a space that truly embraces the arts in all its forms.