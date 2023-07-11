East Hampton

Guild Hall Announces Its Reopening

By Jacqueline Moore
  • Andrea Grover, Linda Lindenbaum, Marty and Michele CohenRichard Lewin

  • Bastienne Schmidt, Almond ZigmundRichard Lewin

  • Charles Brock, Bruce Horton, Mary Jane BrockRichard Lewin

  • Cori Krane, Cynthia Daniels, Dianne Blell, Heather CookRichard Lewin

  • Donna and Ray Harden, Henry Quiros, Allen BennettRichard Lewin

  • Jane Singer, Leila Straus, Michele CohenRichard Lewin

  • Marty and Michele CohenRichard Lewin

  • Michael Halsband, Taylor Barton, GE SmithRichard Lewin

  • Mo Bashir, Lola Lama, Connor McNeillRichard Lewin

  • Monique Long, Renée CoxRichard Lewin

  • Sheila Rogers, Heather and Dennis FabiszakRichard Lewin

  • Ted HartleyRichard Lewin

The highly anticipated Guild Hall grand reopening was a resounding success as Chairman Marty Cohen and Executive Director Andrea Grover welcomed guests to a momentous occasion. After months of anticipation, Guild Hall proudly announced its reopening to the public, marking the completion of the first phase of its comprehensive renovation.

The legendary multidisciplinary arts center with state-of-the-art technology, ensures high-performance experiences for visitors. The institution’s commitment to accessibility and sustainability was prominently showcased and put on proved their tireless efforts and dedication of the Guild Hall team, who worked diligently to create a space that truly embraces the arts in all its forms.

